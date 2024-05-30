SBB has agreed with Kåpan Tjänstepension to divide the jointly owned housing company SBB Kåpan Bostad AB, of which the parties each own 50 percent. The transaction is subject to customary completion conditions regarding the division of financing. SBB will take over 1,300 apartments spread over 12 properties totalling approximately 78,000 sqm and a building right of 6,000 sqm of Light Gross Floor Area. The properties are located in Stockholm, Nacka, Haninge, Västerås and Nykvarn. They had a market value of SEK 3.4 billion as of 31 December 2023.

"The dissolution of Hemvist is the last major step in streamlining and consolidating SBB's housing portfolio in Sveafastigheter ahead of a diversification of ownership. If the option of a stock exchange listing is chosen, Sveafastigheter will be Sweden's largest specialised housing company in a listed environment. Sveafastigheter has unique expertise in managing and developing housing",says Leiv Synnes, CEO of SBB.

On 30 April, SBB announced a split of the housing company Unobo AB, which SBB owned together with Riksbyggen. The split has been completed during May and SBB's share of the housing will be integrated in to Sveafastigheter.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Lindahl, Treasury Director, [email protected] , [email protected]

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) is the Nordic region's leading property company in social infrastructure. The Company's strategy is to long term own and manage social infrastructure properties in the Nordics and rent regulated residential properties in Sweden, and to actively work with property development. Through SBB's commitment and engagement in community participation and social responsibility, municipalities and other stakeholders find the Company an attractive long-term partner. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.