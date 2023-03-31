Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden : Sustainability Report 2021
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) creates sustainable environments in which people want to live, work and spend time well into the future. Being the largest Nordic player in social infra- structure, SBB's local efforts contribute to general societal development that is socially, environmentally and economically sustainable. SBB's locally based property management provides close and direct customer contacts, while SBB's size provides opportunities for making the necessary investments in the properties.
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
SBB's business model is to own and manage rent regulated residentials in Sweden and community service properties in the Nordic region
in the long term and that are developed in collaboration with municipalities in the Nordics. The long-term dividend target is to generate a steadily increasing annual dividend. The loan- to-value ratio shall not exceed 50 percent. SBB manages the company's operations in line with the UN's global goals for sustainable develop- ment. SBB has chosen to focus on goals (1), (3), (4), (5), (7), (8), (9), (10), (11), (13), (15) and (16). Through the company's sustainable financial framework, SBB secures financing, focus and follow-up in the work of contributing to these goals. SBB stands behind the Paris Agreement's
climate goals and is a member of the UN Global Compact, a worldwide initiative for sustainable business. In dialogue with its stakeholders, the company has identified energy efficiency, reduced climate impact, development of sustainable cities and communities, economically sustainable development, business ethics and being an attractive employer as areas of focus for the operations. To be in line with the Paris Agreement and Sweden's national goal of climate neutrality, SBB has an ambitious target for reducing its energy consumption. To achieve this target, SBB invests in its properties long-term, cutting emissions and costs for both SBB and its tenants.
Sustainability strategy and targets for 2030
Sustainability is a natural part of SBB's business model and SBB strives to be the world's most sustainable property company. At the UN summit in September 2015, the world's national leaders adopted 17 global sustainable development goals.
For the period until 2030, the countries of the world have undertaken to lead the world towards a sustainable and fair future The agenda covers the three dimensions of sustainability: social, environmental and economic. SBB has established a long-term strategy and vision for the year 2030 and a Sustainability Policy for the concrete implementation of the goals and vision describing the work in the short and medium term. The action plan to get there, with concrete targets and risk assessments within the various focus areas, has been formulated and described in detail under "Targets, results and follow-up". SBB's sustainability vision, targets and policy are adopted by the Board of Directors and followed up on an ongoing basis by the CEO together with the Sustainability Manager. SBB's climate target is classified as a Science Based Target by the independent organization SBTi, meaning that the climate target is in line with what is required to achieve the Paris Agreement. The overall targets of the vision are summarized below:
Govern the company's operations in line with the UN's global sustainability goals: (1), (3), (4), (5), (7), (8), (9), (10), (11), (13), (15), (16) and (17).
100 percent climate positive by 2030 (refers to the entire value chain).
At least 90 percent social assets in the property portfolio.
Climate-adaptedproperty portfolio capable of standing up to climate risks (such as regulatory and physical risks).
Regularly improve, follow up and report on the company's sustainability work.
The company's Code of Conduct must of course be understood and followed by all employees and partners.
Focus areas 2023
Increase the proportion of sustainable financing.
Development of sustainable cities and communities.
Sustainability assessment of existing portfolio.
Reduced environmental impact: electricity, consumption of water and heating, waste management, environmentally hazardous substances, energy efficiency, climate impact and environmental improvements in property renovations.
Reduced energy consumption.
Increase the production of renewable electricity.
Attractive employer: developing work environment for employees.
About the Sustainability Report
This constitutes SBB's statutory Sustainability Report and covers all of the Group's companies. SBB reports sustainability per financial year running from January to December. The report describes SBB's sustainability work and follow-up in 2022. The Sustainability Report includes SBB's property development and management, as well as wholly owned subsidiaries. Joint ventures and associated companies are responsible for their own sustainability reports and are not included in the Group's Sustainability Report. The report has been reviewed by EY. The statutory Sustainability Report, which covers the areas in SBB's Annual Report whose contents are stated on pages 35-65, has been approved for publication by the Board of Directors. The Report has been designed in accordance with the GRI's standards, with the scope being defined using the GRI Index on pages 56-57. The contact person for the Sustainability Report is Marika Dimming, IR & Sustainability Manager, marika@sbbnorden.se. The contact persons for the Annual Report are Ilija Batljan, CEO, ilija@sbbnorden.se and Marika Dimming, IR & Sustainability Manager, marika@ sbbnorden.se.
Climate road-map
SBB's Vision 2030 was updated in 2021. The goal of climate neutrality was upgraded to climate positivity and a concrete road map was drawn up. SBB's climate target is classified as a Science Based Target by the independent organization SBTi, meaning that the climate target is in line with what is required, according to the latest scientific findings, to achieve the Paris Agreement. SBB's climate target encompasses the entire value chain, that is, everything from the extraction of raw materials to the operation and property management of completed buildings. Concrete targets have been set to reduce emissions throughout the value chain. The picture below illustrates schematically SBB's path to climate positivity and is not updated with results annually.
Compensation through renewable energy and new technologies greater than remaining CO2 emissions
Internal routines and regulations
SBB works on sustainability in a structured manner. The Board has established a Sustainability Committee, which reviews continuity, management and progress in the sustainability work. The management team has, in turn, established a Sustainability Council comprising key individuals from different parts of the company.
Governance and responsibility
SBB's Board of Directors has an overall responsibility for the governance of sustainability issues. SBB's management team is responsible for preparing proposals on policies, targets and strategies within sustainability, which the Board approves. The adopted policy documents form the basis of the sustainability work and the overarching objectives adopted.
Sustainability Committee
The Sustainability Committee is tasked with preparing and following-up matters to be addressed by the company's sustainability agenda. The sustainability agenda includes setting a vision, targets and objectives, managing sustainability risks and compliance with the Sustainability Policy and Code of Conduct. Follow-up includes reviewing the continuity, management and progress of the work with the sustainability agenda, as well ensuring transparency and reliability in the sustainability reporting. The CEO is ultimately responsible for following up the continuous sustainability work, including the fulfilment of sustainability targets. The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the official reports, such as the Annual Report and the quarterly interim reports.
Sustainability Council
For the operational work on the implementation of Vision 2030, the management team has appointed an internal Sustainability Council with key individuals from various parts of the company including representatives from the management team. The Sustainability Council holds minuted meetings every two months and works in a focused way with preparing and following up on interim targets and strategies for achieving these.
Environment and quality management system To ensures that sustainability work is conducted in a structured and uniform manner, SBB applies an environmental and quality management system. The management system describes the division of roles and responsibilities, among other aspects. SBB has awell-functioningproperty management organization with technical property management experts who are assigned an important role in the implementation of the ambitious energy target. Their role includes monitoring energy performance throughout the property portfolio and studying the measures best suited to each individual property, such as: heat pumps, supplemental insulation, LED lighting and improvements to ventilation systems. SBB's agreements with
operations providers regulate the follow-up of several quality and sustainability aspects, such as energy consumption, ventilation, indoor climate, occurrence of Legionella, etc. The company's technical property management experts regularly follow up on compliance with these agreements.
Risk management Sustainability-related risks are a central part
of SBB's sustainability work and are integrated into the ordinary risk management, which is handled by the management team, with the CEO being ultimately responsible. Sustainability risks include: environmental risks, health risks, safety risks, regulatory risks, ethical risks, etc. The Board of Directors is responsible, through the Sustainability Committee, for the company's management and continuity in the management of these risks. Properties embody large values, which are at risk of being lost if the risks are not managed in a structured manner. Such as damage due to physical risks or transition risks caused by climate changes. In 2021, a thorough risk analysis with regard to climate-related issues at the property level was completed - the risk analysis was updated in 2022 to include properties recently taken possession of and new knowledge regarding the risks. Both physical
How SBB's sustainability work is organized
Board of Directors'
SustainabilityBoard of Directors
Committee
CEO
Internal Sustainability
Management team
Council
Sustainability manager
Property management
Property development
Financial
and regulatory risks were assessed. The risk analysis is described in detail in the Climate and environment section. SBB has also produced an independent report accounting for climate-related risks and opportunities in accordance with the TCFD's recommendations. The report is revised annually and the most current version is available on SBB's website.
Sustainability Appendix
In new production, SBB's Sustainability Appendix is applied, which ensures structured work with economic, environmental and social sustainability in all projects. The Sustainability Appendix serves both as a working method for the projects and as a contractually binding document. The Sustainability Appendix includes documentation that is to be discussed in the early project development phases before project planning and contracts are completed. This includes compulsory requirements on SBB's part, such as compliance with the Code of Conduct and the Sustainability Policy, project planning for low energy consumption, requi-
rements for inventory-taking and assessment of building materials and waste management during construction. There are also voluntary commitments for projects that want to go further in their sustainability work. A customized sustainability appendix for smaller projects (< SEK 10m) was developed in 2022 to safeguard structured sustainability work in all projects.
Sustainability assessment of existing portfolio Considerable focus is placed on minimizing risks and maximizing the performance of the existing portfolio.Climate-relatedrisks are assessed annually, procedures are in place to ensure legal and regulatory compliance, energy measures are followed up and reported on quarterly.
SBB has signed an agreement with SGBC on the certification of a larger part of the existing portfolio, initially 500 buildings, to be certified in accordance with Miljöbyggnad iDrift (environ- mental building in operation) with an option for another 500. Eight of these certifications were completed by the end of the year, seven were completed shortly after the end of the year,
another nine were in the final stages and about 100 were in progress.
Social bonds
Social sustainability is becoming an increasingly important issue for financiers who want to ensure that their money contributes to socially beneficial activities. The considerable social values to which SBB's properties contribute permit sustainable financing. The societal benefits of SBB's assets are described in a framework that is aligned with Green Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles, Sustainability Bond Guidelines and Green Loan Principles and reviewed by an independent rating institute focusing on sustainability.
Stakeholder dialogue
SBB continuously engages stakeholders and local communities in its operations. Stakeholder groups include tenants, investors, employees, local communities, suppliers and financiers. SBB treats all stakeholder groups with respect and dignity; particular focus is placed on the collabo-
