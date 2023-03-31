Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden : Sustainability Report 2021

SBB works on sustainability in a structured manner. The Board has established a Sustainability Committee, which reviews continuity, management and progress in the sustainability work. The management team has, in turn, established a Sustainability Council comprising key individuals from different parts of the company.

Governance and responsibility SBB's Board of Directors has an overall responsibility for the governance of sustainability issues. SBB's management team is responsible for preparing proposals on policies, targets and strategies within sustainability, which the Board approves. The adopted policy documents form the basis of the sustainability work and the overarching objectives adopted. Sustainability Committee The Sustainability Committee is tasked with preparing and following-up matters to be addressed by the company's sustainability agenda. The sustainability agenda includes setting a vision, targets and objectives, managing sustainability risks and compliance with the Sustainability Policy and Code of Conduct. Follow-up includes reviewing the continuity, management and progress of the work with the sustainability agenda, as well ensuring transparency and reliability in the sustainability reporting. The CEO is ultimately responsible for following up the continuous sustainability work, including the fulfilment of sustainability targets. The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the official reports, such as the Annual Report and the quarterly interim reports.

Sustainability Council For the operational work on the implementation of Vision 2030, the management team has appointed an internal Sustainability Council with key individuals from various parts of the company including representatives from the management team. The Sustainability Council holds minuted meetings every two months and works in a focused way with preparing and following up on interim targets and strategies for achieving these. Environment and quality management system To ensures that sustainability work is conducted in a structured and uniform manner, SBB applies an environmental and quality management system. The management system describes the division of roles and responsibilities, among other aspects. SBB has a well-functioningproperty management organization with technical property management experts who are assigned an important role in the implementation of the ambitious energy target. Their role includes monitoring energy performance throughout the property portfolio and studying the measures best suited to each individual property, such as: heat pumps, supplemental insulation, LED lighting and improvements to ventilation systems. SBB's agreements with