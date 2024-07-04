NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (the "United States") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER MEMORANDUM) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

4 July 2024

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF SATISFACTION OF TRANSACTION CONDITIONS

On 13 June 2024, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (the "Offeror") launched invitations to holders of certain outstanding securities, to offer to exchange such securities (together, the "Existing Securities" and each series of the Existing Securities being a "Series") for (i) the relevant series of the New Securities (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum) to be issued by Sveafastigheter AB (publ) (the "New Issuer") and (ii) if applicable, a Cash Component, on the terms set out in the exchange offer memorandum dated 13 June 2024 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror and subject to the Transaction Conditions (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum) and the other conditions described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (each an "Offer" and together, the "Offers"). Each Series has, unless otherwise specified, been issued by the Offeror. The Offers were subject to the offer and distribution restrictions set out in the Exchange Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

On 28 June 2024, the Offeror announced the results of the Offers. The announcement stated that, inter alia, New Euro Securities with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 110,900,000 and New SEK Securities with an aggregate principal amount of SEK 412,500,000 will be issued, subject to the satisfaction or (except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps) waiver of the Transaction Conditions by the Offeror on or prior to the Settlement Date. In addition, the announcement stated that the total amount of Existing Securities subject to exchange is as follows: EUR 275,039,000 in respect of Existing EUR Securities, SEK 721,000,000 in respect of Existing SEK Securities and NOK 40,000,000 in respect of Existing NOK Securities. The Cash Component and Accrued Interest Payments amount to EUR 37,679,725.78, SEK 121,544,565.00 and NOK 171,183.00.

On 2 July 2024, the Offeror announced that the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps had been completed and confirmed satisfaction of the conditions referred to in paragraph 3(a) of Part I (Conditions Precedent to the First Issue Date) of Appendix 1 (Conditions Precedent) under the terms and conditions of each of the New Securities.

The Offeror today announces that the remaining Transaction Conditions have been satisfied. The expected Settlement Date in respect of the Offers is 5 July 2024. Full details concerning the Offers are set out in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Dealer Managers:

Danske Bank A/S (Telephone: +45 33 64 88 51; Attention: Debt Capital Markets; E-mail:liabilitymanagement@danskebank.dk)

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch (Attention: Syndicate; E-mail:bond.syndicate@dnb.no)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (Telephone: +44 7 818 426 149; Attention: Liability

Management; E-mail:sebliabilitymanagement@seb.se)