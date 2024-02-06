(Reuters) - SBB said on Tuesday that one of its creditors had started legal proceedings against the Swedish property group for its failure to repay a bond.

It added that the holdings of the bondholder represent about 46 million euros ($49.43 million).

($1 = 0.9306 euros)

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)