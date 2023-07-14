STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Swedish property group SBB reported a heavy widening of its pretax loss in the second quarter of the year to SEK 11.1 billion ($1.09 billion) on Friday.

SBB, which owns swathes of property across Sweden including hospitals and schools, reported second quarter pre-tax loss of 11.10 billion Swedish crowns, down from a loss of 2.61 billion crowns a year ago.

SBB is scrambling to salvage its finances after recently seeing its credit rating downgraded to junk. Its shares have lost over 90% of their value since peaking in 2021. ($1 = 10.2113 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Marie Mannes; editing by John O'Donnell)