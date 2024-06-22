50,000 Common Stock of Samhyun Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-JUN-2024.

Details:

2,500,960 shares held by Hwang Hee-jong, the largest shareholder, and 4,759,776 shares held by related parties (Hwang Seong-ho and 9 others) are required to be held and deposited at the Korea Securities Depository for one year from the listing date



Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd.'s 390,320 shares are scheduled to be held for one month from the listing date in accordance with Article 26, Paragraph 1, Item 4 of the KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations.



The 806,736 shares held by three other individuals are scheduled to be voluntarily held for one year from the listing date in accordance with Article 26, Paragraph 1, Item 7 of the KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations



Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., the listing broker, provides 50,000 mandatory shares equivalent to 3% of the public offering shares (KRW 1 billion if the amount exceeds KRW 1 billion) in accordance with Article 13, Paragraph 5, Item 1, Item B of the KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations. (equivalent quantity) is acquired and deposited for mandatory retention for 3 months after listing.