Samitivej Public : Notification of 2022 AGM Meeting agenda and 2021 Dividend Payment
02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
21 Feb 2022 17:57:46
Headline
Notification of 2022 AGM Meeting agenda and 2021 Dividend Payment
Symbol
SVH
Source
SVH
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 21-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 11-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 13 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the : 07-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 04-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : at Bancha Lamsam Auditorium,
Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital, 133 Sukhumvit 49, Vadhana, Bangkok 10110
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 21-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 07-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 04-Mar-2022
Payment for : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 7.50
Par value (baht) : 10.00
Payment date : 06-May-2022
Paid from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Samitivej pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:05 UTC.