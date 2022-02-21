Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Samitivej Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVH   TH0190010007

SAMITIVEJ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SVH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samitivej Public : Notification of 2022 AGM Meeting agenda and 2021 Dividend Payment

02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
21 Feb 2022 17:57:46
Headline
Notification of 2022 AGM Meeting agenda and 2021 Dividend Payment
Symbol
SVH
Source
SVH
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 11-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 13 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 07-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 04-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : at Bancha Lamsam Auditorium, 
Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital, 133 Sukhumvit 49, Vadhana, Bangkok 10110
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 07-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 04-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 7.50
Par value (baht)                         : 10.00
Payment date                             : 06-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Samitivej pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAMITIVEJ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
2021Samitivej Public Company Limited Announces Cash Dividend for the Operating Period from ..
CI
2021Samitivej Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2021Samitivej Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021Samitivej Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
2021Samitivej Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of Subsidiary, Samawat Health ..
CI
2021Samitivej Public Company Limited Approves to Declare the 2020 Annual Dividend, Payable ..
CI
2021Samitivej Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year 2020, Payable on April ..
CI
2021Samitivej Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
2020Samitivej Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended S..
CI
2020Samitivej Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 476 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2020 1 447 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net cash 2020 2 030 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 3,25%
Capitalization 39 800 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,36x
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 3,22%
Chart SAMITIVEJ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Samitivej Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chairat Panthuraamphorn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Jirat Jakpitaksat Chief Financial Officer
Somchai Richupan Chairman
Kraithip Krairiksh Independent Director
Somchat Intrathut Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMITIVEJ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.50%1 237
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.10%29 953
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA4.73%23 464
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-10.76%13 767
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.87%11 463
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-10.13%10 506