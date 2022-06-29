Samitivej Public : Notification of the Board of Directors' resolution regarding the delisting of the Company's securities from SET and convening of EGM No. 1/2022

No. Exc. 14/2022

29 June 2022

Subject: Notification of the Board of Directors' resolution regarding the delisting of the Company's securities from

the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure: Form of Report on Delisting of Shares from being Listed Securities (F10-6) dated 29 June 2022

Samitivej Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting No.

3/2022, held on 29 June 2022, has passed the resolutions as follows: