Effective July 26, 2024, Sammaan Capital Limited will change its National Stock Exchange of India stock ticker symbol to SAMMAANCAP from IBULHSGFIN.
Sammaan Capital Limited
Equities
IBULHSGFIN
INE148I01020
Consumer Lending
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|164.40 INR
|-1.03%
|-2.91%
|-24.15%
|06:00am
|Sammaan Capital Limited will Change its Ticker to SAMMAANCAP from IBULHSGFIN
|CI
|06:00am
|Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited will Change its Name to Sammaan Capital Limited
|CI
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
- Stock Market
- Equities
- IBULHSGFIN Stock
- News Sammaan Capital Limited
- Sammaan Capital Limited will Change its Ticker to SAMMAANCAP from IBULHSGFIN