  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sammakorn Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMCO   TH0349010Z01

SAMMAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SAMCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
1.690 THB   +0.60%
02:02aSAMMAKORN PUBLIC : Disclosure the Minutes of the AGM 2022 of Shareholders on the Company's Website
PU
04/19Sammakorn Public Company Limited Approves Annual Dividend Payment of 2021, Payable on May 18, 2022
CI
03/21SAMMAKORN PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholder for the year 2022 on the company's website.(Edit)
PU
Sammakorn Public : Disclosure the Minutes of the AGM 2022 of Shareholders on the Company's Website

04/29/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 12:42:22
Headline
Disclosure the Minutes of the AGM 2022 of Shareholders on the Company's Website
Symbol
SAMCO
Source
SAMCO
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sammakorn pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 442 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net income 2021 42,1 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net Debt 2021 1 538 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 1 085 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart SAMMAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sammakorn Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kittipol Pramoj Na Ayudhya Managing Director & Executive Director
Supannee Tanchaisrinakorn General Manager-Finance & Administration
Bibit Bijaisoradat Chairman
Anuthip Krairiksh Independent Director
Tawatchai Chongdarakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMMAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.58%31
VONOVIA SE-18.43%32 216
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.36%31 324
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.09%12 577
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-21.34%12 300
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-24.50%11 689