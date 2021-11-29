Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Samolet Group Public Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMLT   RU000A0ZZG02

SAMOLET GROUP PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(SMLT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Russian developer Samolet targets New York listing in 2023

11/29/2021 | 06:30am EST
MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moscow-listed developer Samolet Group plans a secondary public offering in 2023 and would choose New York if it can convince investors it is a technology firm rather than just a builder, CEO Anton Elistratov said.

After a three-year drought on the Russian initial public offering market, Samolet became the first non-state company to list shares in 2020, opening the way for a continued IPO drive https://www.reuters.com/business/russian-companies-prepare-new-ipo-surge-2021-10-08 next year.

Elistratov said his "optimal model, scenario" envisaged changing the perception of his business from a traditional residential property developer to a property technology, or proptech company.

"And then in 2023, we can carry out the SPO in New York," Elistratov told Reuters.

The other option would be a secondary listing on the Moscow Exchange, which has advantages over a foreign listing, including a better chance of higher bids, Elistratov said.

Samolet, named after the Russian word for aircraft, expects the listing in the spring of 2023 to increase its free float to 30%-35% from over 10%, he said.

In October 2020, Samolet free-floated 5% of shares in a Moscow IPO and the share price has since jumped nearly 400%, supported by the company's financial results.

Samolet's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 179% to 21.6 billion roubles ($288.16 million) in the first nine months of 2021, unaudited management accounts showed.

The company plans to double its EBITDA in 2023 versus this year, Elistratov said.

Samolet is Russia's No.1 developer by the size of the land bank.

Rather than build homes, it hires constructors and itself focuses on high-tech solutions to create eco-systems around the real estate it sells and provide residential quarters with services such as cafes, co-working spaces, schools, supermarkets and roads.

Elistratov said the company studied its peers' experience in Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Scandinavia, and launched its own enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that helps manage dozens of projects online.

"The ERP system tracks how much time a person spent at the construction site and if the daily plan was fulfilled. We have drones flying over construction sites that scan the size of our completed work and compare it against models," Elistratov said.

"Our know-how is to try implementing the things that are present in higher real-estate grades and other countries in the economy segment here."

($1 = 74.9575 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS -3.87% 150.11 End-of-day quote.-5.93%
SAMOLET GROUP PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY 0.11% 4710 End-of-day quote.391.65%
Financials
Sales 2021 102 B 1 360 M 1 360 M
Net income 2021 15 976 M 213 M 213 M
Net cash 2021 38 344 M 511 M 511 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 290 B 3 830 M 3 866 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart SAMOLET GROUP PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Samolet Group Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4 710,00 RUB
Average target price 4 700,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target -0,21%
Managers and Directors
Anton Elistratov General Director & Director
Andrey Sergeevich Pakhomenkov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Arkadyevich Golubkov Chairman
Stanislav Shekshnia Independent Director
Oskar Hartmann Independent Director
