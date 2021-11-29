Russian developer Samolet targets New York listing in 2023

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moscow-listed developer Samolet
Group plans a secondary public offering in 2023 and would choose
New York if it can convince investors it is a technology firm
rather than just a builder, CEO Anton Elistratov said.
After a three-year drought on the Russian initial public
offering market, Samolet became the first non-state company to
list shares in 2020, opening the way for a continued IPO drive https://www.reuters.com/business/russian-companies-prepare-new-ipo-surge-2021-10-08
next year.
Elistratov said his "optimal model, scenario" envisaged
changing the perception of his business from a traditional
residential property developer to a property technology, or
proptech company.
"And then in 2023, we can carry out the SPO in New York," Elistratov told Reuters.
The other option would be a secondary listing on the Moscow
Exchange, which has advantages over a foreign listing,
including a better chance of higher bids, Elistratov said.
Samolet, named after the Russian word for aircraft, expects
the listing in the spring of 2023 to increase its free float to
30%-35% from over 10%, he said.
In October 2020, Samolet free-floated 5% of shares in a
Moscow IPO and the share price has since jumped nearly 400%,
supported by the company's financial results.
Samolet's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 179% to 21.6 billion roubles ($288.16
million) in the first nine months of 2021, unaudited management
accounts showed.
The company plans to double its EBITDA in 2023 versus this
year, Elistratov said.
Samolet is Russia's No.1 developer by the size of the land
bank.
Rather than build homes, it hires constructors and itself
focuses on high-tech solutions to create eco-systems around the
real estate it sells and provide residential quarters with
services such as cafes, co-working spaces, schools, supermarkets
and roads.
Elistratov said the company studied its peers' experience in
Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Scandinavia, and
launched its own enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that
helps manage dozens of projects online.
"The ERP system tracks how much time a person spent at the
construction site and if the daily plan was fulfilled. We have
drones flying over construction sites that scan the size of our
completed work and compare it against models," Elistratov said.
"Our know-how is to try implementing the things that are
present in higher real-estate grades and other countries in the
economy segment here."
($1 = 74.9575 roubles)
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Barbara Lewis)