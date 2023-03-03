Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Sampath Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMP.N0000   LK0090N00007

SAMPATH BANK PLC

(SAMP.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
53.90 LKR   +3.65%
06:20aSampath Bank : Annual Report 2022
PU
02/18Sampath Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 31st December 2022
PU
02/17Sampath Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampath Bank : Annual Report 2022

03/03/2023 | 06:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

True strength is derived through decades of experience, dedication, skill, and application - and over the years, Sampath Bank has continued to harness vast stores of knowledge that enable us to mitigate uncertainty and launch into the unknown. Our adoption of expert practices, sound risk management and flexible, agile thinking remain the underlying factors behind our continued stability and success.

The strong partnerships we have built over time empower us to advance against the challenges that lie ahead. In sharing our years of knowledge, insights, and capabilities among our valued stakeholders, we continue to be an entity that embodies trust, while ensuring continuity and progress in the years ahead. Our collective strength yields an abundance of courage and resilience that enables us to fulfil our aspirations and face the future.

Together, we represent strength in motion.

Trapeze artists utilise years of training and technical know-how to build flexibility and strength. The admirable levels of courage, precision and trust they display in their performances are a true testament to the value of partnership, knowledge and dedication exhibited at every stage of their journey. Their story is detailed in the pages that follow.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sampath Bank plc published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 11:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAMPATH BANK PLC
06:20aSampath Bank : Annual Report 2022
PU
02/18Sampath Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 31st December 2022
PU
02/17Sampath Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended De..
CI
02/17Sampath Bank : Interim Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2022
PU
02/15Sampath Bank : Prospectus - Basel III Debenture Issue 2023
PU
2022Sampath Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 30th September 2022
PU
2022Sampath Bank : Interim Financial Statements as of 30/09/2022
PU
2022Sampath Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2022Sampath Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 30th June 2022
PU
2022Sampath Bank : Audited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 79 364 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 61 682 M 178 M 178 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 948
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart SAMPATH BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Sampath Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 53,90 LKR
Average target price 58,50 LKR
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
Managers and Directors
Nanda Fernando Managing Director & Executive Director
Ajantha de Vas Gunasekara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shiran Harsha Amarasekera Chairman
Ajith Salgado Group Chief Information Officer
Anusha Vidanapathirana Senior Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPATH BANK PLC57.60%178
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%146 289
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.88%69 421
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.33%51 634
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.21%47 802
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.94%41 127