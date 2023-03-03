Sampath Bank : Annual Report 2022

True strength is derived through decades of experience, dedication, skill, and application - and over the years, Sampath Bank has continued to harness vast stores of knowledge that enable us to mitigate uncertainty and launch into the unknown. Our adoption of expert practices, sound risk management and flexible, agile thinking remain the underlying factors behind our continued stability and success.

The strong partnerships we have built over time empower us to advance against the challenges that lie ahead. In sharing our years of knowledge, insights, and capabilities among our valued stakeholders, we continue to be an entity that embodies trust, while ensuring continuity and progress in the years ahead. Our collective strength yields an abundance of courage and resilience that enables us to fulfil our aspirations and face the future.

Together, we represent strength in motion.

Trapeze artists utilise years of training and technical know-how to build flexibility and strength. The admirable levels of courage, precision and trust they display in their performances are a true testament to the value of partnership, knowledge and dedication exhibited at every stage of their journey. Their story is detailed in the pages that follow.