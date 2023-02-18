Sampath Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 31st December 2022

SAMPATH BANK PLC Interim Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2022 (In terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange)

Sampath Bank reaffirms its strength in the midst of challenging economic conditions. Backed by its solid capital base and prudent risk fundamentals, Sampath Bank continued to prove its ability to navigate itself prudently during this unprecedented economic crisis. The combined impact of the recurring foreign exchange shortages coupled with the steep LKR depreciation resulted in a shortage of essential food, medication, fuel and gas. This, together with the daily power outages, resulted in triggering high inflation and widespread civil unrest. The Bank's well-planned business strategies coupled with higher vigilance and proactive risk management measures enabled Sampath Bank to remain resilient and prioritise stakeholder interests amidst these negative economic headwinds. Taking the above into account, the Bank accelerated its Corporate Social Responsibility activities by continuing to engage in multiple projects under its flagship "Weweta Jeewayak" programme in order to sustain rural agricultural livelihoods, a bedrock of our economy. Notwithstanding the extremely challenging economic conditions, Sampath Bank registered a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 15 Bn and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 13.1 Bn for the year ended 31st December 2022. Key highlights of the financial results declared by Sampath Bank and the Group for 2022 are: Strong Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 5.66% on the back of rising Average Weighted Prime Lending Rate (AWPLR).

235% growth in exchange income stemming from the sharp depreciation of LKR against the USD by Rs 164.75.

Sizable 69.4% increase in net fee and commission income during the year, driven by trade- related operations and card business.

Additional impairment provisions on loans and investments in order to absorb potential losses. Fund based income Net Interest Income increased substantially in the year under review from Rs 41.7 Bn in 2021 to Rs 73.5 Bn in financial year (FY) 2022, reflecting a solid 76.4% growth. While interest income attributed to loans and advances declined owing to the Bank's decision to prudently manage the lending activities in light of severe macroeconomic stress, the adverse impact of this approach was offset by the continuous upward movement in market interest rates. With the AWPLR increasing rapidly throughout the year, the Bank benefited from frequent repricing of the loans and advances portfolio during 2022. Similarly, interest income from Treasury Bills and Bonds increased due to the unprecedented rate hikes in 2022 while interest income on foreign currency (FCY) loans increased substantially owing to LKR depreciation. As a result, interest income for the year 2022 reached Rs 158 Bn, denoting an increase of 83.3% over the previous year. However, interest expenses too saw an increase as banks were compelled to increase interest rates on deposits in line with treasury bill rates during the latter part of 2022. As a result, Sampath Bank's LKR term deposit base increased by Rs 158 Bn while the Bank's LKR Current and Savings Account (CASA) base reduced by Rs 111 Bn during the year. Proactive and timely asset and liability management ensured that the escalation was well managed. Furthermore, with interest income outpacing the interest expense, NIM for the reporting period reached 5.66%, 205 bps higher than the NIM registered at the end of 2021.

Non-Fund based income. With Card and Trade related activities generating robust results compared to the previous year, total Net Fee and Commission Income (NFCI) of the Bank grew by 69.4% from Rs 11.5 Bn reported in 2021 to Rs 19.4 Bn in the year under review. A combination of volume growth and a substantial tariff increase enabled trade related services to establish itself as a strong contender, contributing 42% towards overall NFCI for the current financial year and recording a growth of 159% over previous financial year. Meanwhile, SampathCards too posted a significant growth of 67% over the previous financial year and accounted for 30% of the total NFCI mix. The net other operating income for the year was Rs 19.7 Bn, an increase of 311% year on year which was driven by the Rs 164.75 drop in value of the LKR against USD. Total net foreign exchange income reported for the period increased to Rs 16.3 Bn in 2022, up from the Rs 4.8 Bn recorded last year. The Bank reported exchange gains of Rs 18.5 Bn under other operating income in 2022 (2021: Rs 4.2 Bn) and Rs 2.2 Bn unrealized exchange loss under Net Trading Income for 2022 (2021: Gain of Rs 636 Mn). Impairment Charge The Bank recorded Rs 62.7 Bn as total impairment charge for the year under review, of which Rs 54.3 Bn relates to provisioning on account of loans and advances, while Rs 7.8 Bn is attributed to investments in financial instruments including Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDBs) and Sri Lanka International Soverign Bonds (SLISBs). A further impairment provision of Rs 0.6 Bn has been recognised against credit related commitments and contingencies. Impairment on Loans and Advances Customers' arrears position escalated during the year due to the unprecedented erosion of disposable income, deteriorating business prospects amidst the breakdown of economic fundamentals, the fuel and energy crisis, social unrest and political instability. Having considered these adverse movements, the Bank with its conservative policy increased the impairment provisions booked against loans and advances in the current financial year. Impairment on Individually Significant Loan (ISL) Customers: The Bank has evaluated a substantial portion of its customers under the ISL category giving due consideration to their financial strength as well as the external macro-economicpressures. The adequacy of impairment provisions in respect of ISL customers in the tourism and other similarly affected industries were also further reviewed and where necessary adequate impairment provisions were recognised. Accordingly, the Bank charged Rs 32.7 Bn as impairment provision against ISL customers in 2022, an increase of Rs 27.6 Bn compared to 2021. Collective Impairment: The Probability of Default (PD) rates applicable on the portfolio increased, reflecting financial stress experienced by customers. The stagnant economy and restrictions imposed by regulators on foreclosures created difficulties for the Bank in recovering defaulted facilities. As such, Loss Given Default (LGD) rates also increased over the course of the year. Further, the Bank reviewed the probability weightage for the worst-case economic scenarios and increased it further during the reporting period. In addition, the Bank continuously refined the economic factor adjustment methodology to reflect the heightened economic vulnerabilities and captured the latest available data for economic variables. This enabled the Bank to book adequate impairment provisions to address the potential credit risk associated with the current economic challenges. The

Bank also continued to recognise impairment provision against the customers who exited the moratorium at the end of December 2021 and June 2022 as some customers have requested further concessions given the current economic outlook. Industries considered under elevated risk were further expanded to capture a broader range of industry- specific stress factors. The potential impact of rising inflation, higher interest charges and increase in taxes on the retail segment were some of the other factors that were considered in recognising impairment provisions. Taking into account the increased credit risk, the Bank reclassified a substantial number of customers under Stage 2 on prudential basis, in addition to the days past due classification during the year under review. Accordingly, 33.2% of the total advances portfolio as at 31st December 2022 is classified under Stage 2 (2021: 31.1%). A combination of these measures saw impairment charge on loans and advances increasing to Rs 54.3 Bn in FY 2022, up by 328% from Rs 12.7 Bn in 2021. Impairment on Financial Instruments Following the announcement made by the Government in April 2022 stating the Government's intention to restructure its external public debt and the subsequent downgrade of Sri Lanka's sovereign rating by global rating agencies, the Bank moved to make substantial provisions in anticipation of possible haircuts on foreign currency denominated Government security instruments. For the year ended 31st December 2022, impairment charge of Rs 7.8 Bn was made against the total foreign currency denominated Government securities and the cumulative impairment provision as at 31st December 2022 stood at Rs 18.3 Bn. Meanwhile, the Bank was able to significantly reduce provisions made against SLDBs by exercising the option to convert maturing SLDBs into LKR denominated bonds/bills. In this regard, Sampath Bank accepted LKR bonds, bills etc. in place of USD 162 Mn worth SLDBs that matured during 2022. The Bank expects to once again exercise the conversion option when a further USD 104 Mn worth of the SLDB portfolio matures in 2023. Operating Expenses Operating expenses increased by 35.7% year on year, amidst higher personnel costs and a culmination of widespread price increases that drove up other operating expenses. Compared to the previous financial year, personnel costs grew by 30.9% in 2022 mainly owing to salary increases. Other expenses also increased by nearly 50%, due to a combination of inflationary conditions and the high cost of imports precipitated by the devaluation of the LKR against the US Dollar. Tax Expenses Total tax expense of the Bank for FY 2022 was Rs 7.1 Bn, which is comprised of Income Tax (Rs 1.9 Bn) Value Added Tax on Financial Services (Rs 5 Bn), and Social Security Contribution Levy (Rs 0.2 Bn). Not included in the above tax expense is the newly imposed one-off Surcharge Tax of Rs 2.7 Bn, which was paid in 2022. The Surcharge Tax was calculated at 25% of the taxable income for the year of assessment 2020/2021 and it was directly set-off against opening equity in line with the Statement of Alternative Treatment (SoAT) on accounting for surcharge tax issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. The Value Added Tax on Financial Services charge increased by Rs 1 Bn in FY 2022 compared to Rs 3.9 Bn charged in 2021. This was due to the applicable rate increasing from 15% to 18% with effect from 1st January 2022. Furthermore, an additional tax charge of Rs 222 Mn in FY 2022 was