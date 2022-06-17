Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Sampo Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1604   TW0001604007

SAMPO CORPORATION

(1604)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
30.40 TWD    0.00%
03:33aSAMPO : Notice on resignation
PU
03:03aSAMPO : The important resolutions from the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/09Sampo to Launch $1 Billion Share Buyback on Closing $1.9 Billion Disposal of Nordea Stake
MT
Summary 
Most relevantAll News

Sampo : Notice on resignation

06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sampo Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:18:02
Subject 
 Notice on resignation
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
accounting officer, spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
accounting officer: CHIANG　CHUAN-TIEN / Assistant Vice President
spokesperson: CHIANG CHUAN-TIEN / Assistant Vice President
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
accounting officer: CHIEN  SHU-HUI / Assistant Vice President
spokesperson : CHIEN  SHU-HUI / Assistant Vice President
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/06/17
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Sampo Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
