Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:50 2023-03-29 am EDT
42.44 EUR   -0.02%
Demerger plan of Sampo plc registered in Finnish Trade Register

03/30/2023 | 02:15am EDT
SAMPO PLC                STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        30 March 2023 at 9:15 am

Demerger plan of Sampo plc registered in Finnish Trade Register

The demerger plan of Sampo plc approved and signed by the Board of Directors of Sampo plc on 29 March 2023 has today been registered in Finnish Trade Register. According to the demerger plan, the separation of Mandatum from Sampo plc would be carried out via a partial demerger.

The partial demerger of Sampo plc requires an approval of Sampo’s Annual General Meeting of 17 May 2023. The demerger plan and the Board’s proposal on the partial demerger of Sampo plc is available at www.sampo.com/demerger.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com


Financials
Sales 2022 5 012 M 5 430 M 5 430 M
Net income 2022 1 551 M 1 680 M 1 680 M
Net cash 2022 2 039 M 2 209 M 2 209 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 5,47%
Capitalization 21 694 M 23 502 M 23 502 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 13 490
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 42,44 €
Average target price 50,03 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ-13.07%23 502
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-9.40%39 424
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.20%38 662
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-22.99%35 730
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-21.58%28 887
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.6.42%25 110
