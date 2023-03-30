SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 March 2023 at 9:15 am

Demerger plan of Sampo plc registered in Finnish Trade Register

The demerger plan of Sampo plc approved and signed by the Board of Directors of Sampo plc on 29 March 2023 has today been registered in Finnish Trade Register. According to the demerger plan, the separation of Mandatum from Sampo plc would be carried out via a partial demerger.

The partial demerger of Sampo plc requires an approval of Sampo’s Annual General Meeting of 17 May 2023. The demerger plan and the Board’s proposal on the partial demerger of Sampo plc is available at www.sampo.com/demerger.

