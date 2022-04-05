Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sampo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/04 11:29:37 am EDT
45.22 EUR   +0.29%
02:31aSampo Group's annual reporting for 2021
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 04/04/2022
GL
04/04Sampo plc's share buybacks 01/04/2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2021

04/05/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAMPO PLC                               ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT         5 April 2022 at 9:30 am


Sampo Group’s annual reporting for 2021

Sampo has published its annual reporting documents for 2021 at www.sampo.com/year2021 .

For the second time, the Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The firm of authorised public accountants Deloitte Ltd has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Sampo’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised).

In addition to the Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements, the following reviews and reports for the year 2021 are available at the same address:

  • Group CEO’s Review by Torbjörn Magnusson
  • Video reviews with the executive management
  • Risk Management Report
  • Corporate Governance Statement
  • Annual Reports of Sampo plc’s subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum
  • Sustainability Reports of If P&C, Topdanmark, Hastings and Mandatum

Sampo plc’s Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies was published on 28 February 2022. The report is available at the same address with the annual reporting documents.

The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements and the Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release.

Sampo will publish non-financial information in accordance with Chapter 3a, Section 5 of the Accounting Act. The Sustainability Report, including the EU Taxonomy disclosures, will be published in May 2022. Sampo will also publish its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report in May 2022.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SAMPO OYJ
02:31aSampo Group's annual reporting for 2021
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 04/04/2022
GL
04/04Sampo plc's share buybacks 01/04/2022
AQ
04/01Sampo plc's share buybacks 31/03/2022
GL
04/01Sampo plc's share buybacks 31/03/2022
GL
03/31Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares
AQ
03/31Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares
GL
03/30Sampo To Buy Back Up To $279 Million Of Shares
MT
03/30Sampo returns excess capital by launching a new share buyback programme
AQ
03/28Sampo Concludes $821 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMPO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 752 M 5 224 M 5 224 M
Net income 2021 2 380 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
Net Debt 2021 4 226 M 4 645 M 4 645 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 4,21%
Capitalization 24 321 M 26 735 M 26 735 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,01x
EV / Sales 2022 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 13 340
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 45,22 €
Average target price 47,96 €
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ2.63%26 735
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.9.99%51 431
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.23%44 738
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.78%39 229
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.61%38 840
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.32%25 997