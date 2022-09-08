Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sampo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-09-07 am EDT
44.68 EUR   +1.11%
02:20aSAMPO INVESTOR UPDATE 2022 : Strong strategic and operational execution – initiatives for further underwriting profit growth
PU
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 07/09/2022
GL
01:30aSampo plc's share buybacks 07/09/2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo Investor Update 2022: Strong strategic and operational execution – initiatives for further underwriting profit growth

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since the Capital Markets Day in February 2021, Sampo has successfully executed against its strategic ambitions and delivered excellent financial performance, well ahead of its financial targets. As the leading P&C insurer in the Nordic region, both in terms of scale and digital capabilities, the Group is well-positioned to continue to deliver on strategic and financial ambitions. With the Group now focused on its P&C insurance operations, Sampo will today host an Investor Update in London outlining its key underwriting profit growth opportunities.

Sampo's strategic focus area is P&C insurance, where it is the Nordic market leader. Sampo's strategy is based on leveraging its superior technical and digital capabilities, developed through consistent and focused investments, to enable excellent customer solutions and high efficiency. The Group has almost 4 million customers in the Nordic countries.

"Over the last 18 months Sampo has become a pure insurance group focused on its high-quality P&C operations. I see significant opportunities to continue to grow our business through our competitive advantages and customer-centric business model, while maintaining the clear focus on underwriting profitability that is a cornerstone of our corporate culture," says Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CEO.

Based on its strong position and unique capabilities, Sampo sees underwriting profit growth opportunities in several areas:

- Digital leadership can be capitalized in retail insurance market segment.

- Sampo has the deepest and broadest cooperation with automotive partners in the Nordics and it sees significant opportunities in being preferred partner.

- Digital sales and service model offers sizable growth potential in the SME insurance market segment in long-term.

Sampo has an exceptional long-term track record of delivering strong and stable technical margins. Over 2021 and the first half of 2022, Sampo has continued to deliver very strong financial results in its P&C operations, putting the Group in an excellent position to deliver on its financial targets for 2021-23.

Combined with the divestment of the remaining stake in Nordea, Sampo's strong performance has resulted in a significant excess capital position, driving capital returns of over EUR 3 billion already this year. The Group remains committed to capital efficiency and will communicate further on potential additional capital returns in connection with the financial year 2022 results announcement in February 2023, as previously stated.

Sampo is also announcing today that it has initiated an evaluation of a dual listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, with the aim to grow investor demand and the share's liquidity for the benefit of all shareholders.

The Investor Update will start at 15:00 EEST / 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST and a live webcast will be available on www.sampo.com/investorupdate.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Media enquiries:

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031


Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com


APPENDIX: Sampo Group financial targets for 2021-2023

Sampo Group financial targets for 2021-2023
Group Mid-single digit UW profit growth annually on average (excluding COVID-19 effects)
Group combined ratio: below 86%
Solvency ratio: 170-190%
Financial leverage: below 30%
If Combined ratio: below 85%
Hastings Operating ratio: below 88%
Loss ratio: below 76%






Financial targets for 2021-2023 announced at the Capital Markets Day on 24 February 2021


Disclaimer

Sampo Oyj published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAMPO OYJ
02:20aSAMPO INVESTOR UPDATE 2022 : Strong strategic and operational execution – initiative..
PU
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 07/09/2022
GL
01:30aSampo plc's share buybacks 07/09/2022
AQ
09/07SAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, ..
GL
09/07Sampo plc's share buybacks 06/09/2022
GL
09/07Sampo plc's share buybacks 06/09/2022
AQ
09/06SAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, ..
GL
09/06Sampo plc's share buybacks 05/09/2022
GL
09/06Sampo plc's share buybacks 05/09/2022
AQ
09/05SAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMPO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 011 M 4 986 M 4 986 M
Net income 2022 1 505 M 1 498 M 1 498 M
Net cash 2022 2 038 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 5,12%
Capitalization 23 462 M 23 348 M 23 348 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 13 697
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 44,68 €
Average target price 48,72 €
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ1.41%23 348
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-5.56%39 815
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.85%38 416
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.18.63%35 550
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.35%32 838
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.46%26 011