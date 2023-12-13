Stock SAMPO SAMPO OYJ
PDF Report : Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj

Equities

SAMPO

FI4000552500

Property & Casualty Insurance

Market Closed - Nasdaq Helsinki
 11:29:41 2023-12-12 am EST 		Intraday chart for Sampo Oyj Pre-market 02:09:39 am
41.07 EUR -0.44% 41.06 -0.01%
07:34am SAMPO : Model update: fully pure P&C player now Alphavalue
Dec. 11 Mandatum Plans Subsidiary Merger Deal to Simplify Group Structure MT
Latest news about Sampo Oyj

Mandatum Plans Subsidiary Merger Deal to Simplify Group Structure MT
SAMPO : Without Mandatum, the focus is now on Hastings Alphavalue
Transcript : Sampo Oyj, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Sampo Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Sampo Posts Lower Q3 Attributable Profit, Net Insurance Revenue Rises MT
Finnish insurer Sampo tops Q3 earnings forecasts RE
Transcript : Sampo Oyj, Q3 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Investment Group Altor Takes 8% Stake in Mandatum MT
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) dropped from S&P International 700 CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Insurance (Industry Group) CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Financials CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) dropped from S&P Global 1200 CI
Sampo to See Mandatum Demerger Value in Coming Weeks, Berenberg Says MT
Nordic Shares Dropped Monday; Sampo Series A Fell Furthest Nordic Stocks DJ
Sampo Slips 8% as Spinoff Mandatum Begins Trading on Nasdaq Helsinki MT
US Futures, European Stocks Rise Ahead of European Manufacturing PMI DJ
Sampo Appoints Mandatum Chair Following Partial Demerger MT
Sampo Completes Partial Demerger of Mandatum MT
Spin off FA
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) added to S&P Global 1200 CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) added to S&P EUROPE 350 CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) added to S&P EUROPE 350 - Financials CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) added to S&P EUROPE 350 - Insurance (Industry Group) CI

Chart Sampo Oyj

Chart Sampo Oyj
Company Profile

Sampo Oyj is one of the leading Finnish financial services groups. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (75.7%); - non-life insurance (24.3%). Income is distributed geographically as follows: Finland (26%), Denmark (30%), Sweden (16.2%), Norway (15.9%), the United Kingdom (9.9%) and Baltic States (2%).
Sector
Property & Casualty Insurance
Calendar
2023-12-13 - Capital Markets Day
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sampo Oyj

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
41.07 EUR
Average target price
44.06 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.28%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Property & Casualty Insurance

1st Jan change Capi.
SAMPO OYJ Stock Sampo Oyj
-15.87% 22 239 M $
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
+32.10% 50 794 M $
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. Stock American International Group, Inc.
+5.87% 47 002 M $
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES Stock The Travelers Companies
-2.04% 41 948 M $
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION Stock The Allstate Corporation
+6.46% 37 777 M $
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. Stock Arch Capital Group Ltd.
+27.88% 29 784 M $
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Intact Financial Corporation
+7.80% 27 535 M $
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
+55.69% 21 604 M $
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Stock MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
+33.48% 20 560 M $
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION Stock W.R. Berkley Corporation
+0.99% 18 899 M $
Other Property & Casualty Insurance
