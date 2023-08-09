  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:20:22 2023-08-09 am EDT Intraday chart for Sampo Oyj 5-day change 1st Jan Change
40.37 EUR +4.60% +0.45% -17.35%
05:04pm SAMPO : On point and ready to divorce Alphavalue
09:50am US Futures, European Stocks Lift Slightly DJ

SAMPO : On point and ready to divorce

Today at 11:04 am

Latest news about Sampo Oyj

US Futures, European Stocks Lift Slightly DJ
Sampo Posts Lower H1 Attributable Profit; Revenue Grows MT
Sampo Completes EUR400 Million Share Buyback Program MT
Tranche Update on Sampo Oyj's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 29, 2023. CI
Sampo Oyj's Equity Buyback announced on March 29, 2023, has closed with 9,381,017 shares, representing 1.82% for ?400 million. CI
Sampo Applies to Change Prudential Supervisor MT
Sampo plc Submits Group Partial Internal Model Application CI
Sampo Oyj(OM:SAMPO SDB) dropped from OMX Nordic All-Share Index CI
SAMPO OYJ : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
SAMPO OYJ : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment FA
Sampo Oyj Announces Board Changes CI
Sampo Oyj Approves to Distribute A Dividend for 2022, Payable on 31 May 2023 CI
Sampo Oyj's Equity Buyback announced on June 13, 2022, has expired. CI
Sampo Announces Special Dividend, Payable on May 19, 2023 CI
SAMPO : Sampo reverts to resilience Alphavalue
Transcript : Sampo Oyj, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023 CI
Finnish Insurer Sampo Logs Lower Q1 Attributable Profit MT
Sampo Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Tranche Update on Sampo Oyj's Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 13, 2022. CI
Transcript : Sampo Oyj, Q1 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, May 10, 2023 CI
AJ Bell hires former Hargreaves Lansdown director as chair AN
AJ Bell hires former Hargreaves Lansdown director Clutterbuck as chair AN
AJ Bell Names Nonexecutive Chair MT
Sampo Logs Plan to Spin Off Mandatum Unit with Finnish Trade Register MT

Chart Sampo Oyj

Chart Sampo Oyj
Company Profile

Sampo Oyj is one of the leading Finnish financial services groups. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (75.7%); - non-life insurance (24.3%). Income is distributed geographically as follows: Finland (26%), Denmark (30%), Sweden (16.2%), Norway (15.9%), the United Kingdom (9.9%) and Baltic States (2%).
Sector
Property & Casualty Insurance
Calendar
02:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sampo Oyj

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
38.59EUR
Average target price
47.46EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.98%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Property & Casualty Insurance

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ
Chart Analysis Sampo Oyj
-17.35% 21 203 M $
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
+39.79% 20 621 M $
MARKEL GROUP INC.
Chart Analysis Markel Group Inc.
+14.99% 19 907 M $
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
+21.38% 18 961 M $
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Cincinnati Financial Corporation
+6.40% 17 016 M $
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Intact Financial Corporation
+1.34% 25 621 M $
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
Chart Analysis W.R. Berkley Corporation
-13.28% 16 142 M $
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis QBE Insurance Group Limited
+16.16% 15 442 M $
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Chart Analysis Erie Indemnity Company
+11.19% 14 381 M $
LOEWS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Loews Corporation
+9.34% 14 345 M $
Other Property & Casualty Insurance
