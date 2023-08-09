|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:20:22 2023-08-09 am EDT
|40.37 EUR
|+4.60%
|+0.45%
|-17.35%
|05:04pm
|SAMPO : On point and ready to divorce
|09:50am
|US Futures, European Stocks Lift Slightly
|DJ
Today at 11:04 am
Sampo Oyj is one of the leading Finnish financial services groups. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (75.7%); - non-life insurance (24.3%). Income is distributed geographically as follows: Finland (26%), Denmark (30%), Sweden (16.2%), Norway (15.9%), the United Kingdom (9.9%) and Baltic States (2%).
02:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Sampo Oyj
Analysts' Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
38.59EUR
Average target price
47.46EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.98%
Sector Other Property & Casualty Insurance
|-17.35%
|21 203 M $
|+39.79%
|20 621 M $
|+14.99%
|19 907 M $
|+21.38%
|18 961 M $
|+6.40%
|17 016 M $
|+1.34%
|25 621 M $
|-13.28%
|16 142 M $
|+16.16%
|15 442 M $
|+11.19%
|14 381 M $
|+9.34%
|14 345 M $