SAMPO OYJ    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/27 04:57:53 am
33.99 EUR   -0.82%
04:43aSAMPO OYJ : Annual Report Archive has been redesigned
PU
08/10SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)
DJ
08/10SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)
GL
Sampo Oyj : Annual Report Archive has been redesigned

08/27/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Sampo's Annual Report Archive has been redesigned, modernising its look and improving usability. The archive is available at annualreports.sampo.com.

- Our Annual Report Archive is unique in that it makes nearly 40 years of our company's history available to the public, says Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications.

The archive compiles Sampo's annual reports and reporting materials from the year 1980 on in Finnish and English. It also contains the reports of Sampo's subsidiaries If, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life.

The earliest annual reports are archived as PDF reproductions of the printed reports, while the reports published since 2010 are provided as comprehensive online reports. The latest annual reporting materials are split over several PDF reports. Video reviews by the company's management are available for several years in addition to the statutory reports.

The archive provides a cross-section of Sampo's development from mutual insurance company to listed company, and from national insurer to the largest P&C insurance group in the Nordics. At the same time, the archive illustrates the changes in reporting requirements for listed companies in the financial sector over the past decades.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Further information:

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com


Disclaimer

Sampo Oyj published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 08:42:12 UTC
