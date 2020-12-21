Sampo Oyj Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 December 2020 at 9:30 am Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 17 December 2020 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification: % of shares and % of shares and Total of both in voting rights (total voting rights through % (A+B) of A) financial instruments (total of B) ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- -------------------- Resulting situation 5.03% shares 0.07% shares 5.11% shares on the date on which 4.99% voting rights 0.07% voting rights 5.07% voting rights threshold was crossed or reached ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- -------------------- Positions of previous 5.08% shares 0.06% shares 5.14% shares notification (if 5.04% voting rights 0.06% voting rights 5.10% voting rights applicable) ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- -------------------- Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: A: Shares and voting rights: Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights ISIN code rights -------------------- ------------------------------ -------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- -------------------- FI0009003305 27,944,412 shares 5.03% shares 27,944,412 voting 4.99% voting rights rights -------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- -------------------- SUBTOTAL A 27,944,412 shares 5.03% shares 27,944,412 voting rights 4.99% voting rights -------------------- ------------------------------ -------------------------------- B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and financial date Conversion cash settlement and voting rights voting rights instrument Period ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ --------------- Securities N/A N/A Physical 414,971 shares 0.07% shares Lent 414,971 voting 0.07% voting rights rights ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ --------------- CFD N/A N/A Cash 24,627 shares 0.00% shares 24,627 voting 0.00% voting rights rights ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ --------------- SUBTOTAL B 439,598 shares 0.08% shares 439,598 voting 0.08% voting rights rights ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ --------------- SAMPO PLC Mirko Hurmerinta IR & Communications Specialist tel. +358 10 516 0032 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London stock exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2Itm-gxDrolAwPHV9_m_TsQXkaA9JABLalX6MqqTqDp24T0GhSxD8DnkY-tZA3KBGOLY9IRErro7UlkLCYAAUQ== www.sampo.com

