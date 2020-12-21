Log in
SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
Sampo Oyj Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

12/21/2020 | 02:45am EST
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 
21 December 2020 at 9:30 am 
 
   Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act 
(BlackRock, Inc.) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under 
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which 
the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: 
FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 
32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 17 December 2020 below five (5) 
per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. 
 
   Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its 
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the 
total number of votes is 560,151,850. 
 
   Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the 
notification: 
 
 
 
 
                        % of shares and        % of shares and         Total of both in 
                         voting rights (total   voting rights through   % (A+B) 
                         of A)                  financial instruments 
                                                (total of B) 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
Resulting situation     5.03% shares           0.07% shares            5.11% shares 
 on the date on which    4.99% voting rights    0.07% voting rights     5.07% voting rights 
 threshold was crossed 
 or reached 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
Positions of previous   5.08% shares           0.06% shares            5.14% shares 
 notification (if        5.04% voting rights    0.06% voting rights     5.10% voting rights 
 applicable) 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
 
 
   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
threshold was crossed: 
 
   A: Shares and voting rights: 
 
 
 
 
Class/type of shares  Number of shares and voting     % of shares and voting rights 
 ISIN code             rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
                      Direct      Indirect            Direct      Indirect 
                       (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)   (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  -------------------- 
FI0009003305                      27,944,412 shares               5.03% shares 
                                   27,944,412 voting               4.99% voting rights 
                                   rights 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  -------------------- 
SUBTOTAL A            27,944,412 shares               5.03% shares 
                       27,944,412 voting rights        4.99% voting rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
 
 
   B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: 
 
 
 
 
Type of      Expiration  Exercise/    Physical or       Number of shares    % of shares and 
 financial    date        Conversion   cash settlement   and voting rights   voting rights 
 instrument               Period 
-----------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  --------------- 
Securities   N/A         N/A          Physical          414,971 shares      0.07% shares 
 Lent                                                    414,971 voting      0.07% voting 
                                                         rights              rights 
-----------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  --------------- 
CFD          N/A         N/A          Cash              24,627 shares       0.00% shares 
                                                         24,627 voting       0.00% voting 
                                                         rights              rights 
-----------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  --------------- 
                                      SUBTOTAL B        439,598 shares      0.08% shares 
                                                         439,598 voting      0.08% voting 
                                                         rights              rights 
-----------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  --------------- 
 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London stock exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2Itm-gxDrolAwPHV9_m_TsQXkaA9JABLalX6MqqTqDp24T0GhSxD8DnkY-tZA3KBGOLY9IRErro7UlkLCYAAUQ== 
www.sampo.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-20 0245ET

