Sampo Oyj Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
21 December 2020 at 9:30 am
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which
the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN:
FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID
32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 17 December 2020 below five (5)
per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the
total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the
notification:
% of shares and % of shares and Total of both in
voting rights (total voting rights through % (A+B)
of A) financial instruments
(total of B)
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------
Resulting situation 5.03% shares 0.07% shares 5.11% shares
on the date on which 4.99% voting rights 0.07% voting rights 5.07% voting rights
threshold was crossed
or reached
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------
Positions of previous 5.08% shares 0.06% shares 5.14% shares
notification (if 5.04% voting rights 0.06% voting rights 5.10% voting rights
applicable)
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights
ISIN code rights
-------------------- ------------------------------ --------------------------------
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
-------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- --------------------
FI0009003305 27,944,412 shares 5.03% shares
27,944,412 voting 4.99% voting rights
rights
-------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- --------------------
SUBTOTAL A 27,944,412 shares 5.03% shares
27,944,412 voting rights 4.99% voting rights
-------------------- ------------------------------ --------------------------------
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and
financial date Conversion cash settlement and voting rights voting rights
instrument Period
----------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ---------------
Securities N/A N/A Physical 414,971 shares 0.07% shares
Lent 414,971 voting 0.07% voting
rights rights
----------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ---------------
CFD N/A N/A Cash 24,627 shares 0.00% shares
24,627 voting 0.00% voting
rights rights
----------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ---------------
SUBTOTAL B 439,598 shares 0.08% shares
439,598 voting 0.08% voting
rights rights
----------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ---------------
SAMPO PLC
Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2Itm-gxDrolAwPHV9_m_TsQXkaA9JABLalX6MqqTqDp24T0GhSxD8DnkY-tZA3KBGOLY9IRErro7UlkLCYAAUQ==
www.sampo.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-21-20 0245ET