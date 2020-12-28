Sampo Oyj Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
28 December 2020 at 3:20 pm
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which
the total number Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly,
indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax
ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 24 December 2020 above five
(5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the
total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the
notification:
% of shares and % of shares and Total of both in
voting rights (total voting rights through % (A+B)
of A) financial instruments
(total of B)
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ----------------
Resulting situation 4.99% shares 0.02% shares 5.01% shares
on the date on which Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
threshold was crossed rights rights rights
or reached
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ----------------
Positions of previous Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% shares
notification (if Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
applicable) rights rights rights
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ----------------
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights
ISIN code rights
-------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
-------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------
FI0009003305 27,684,721 shares 4.99% shares
Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
-------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------
SUBTOTAL A 27,684,721 shares 4.99% shares
Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights
-------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and
financial date Conversion cash settlement and voting rights voting rights
instrument Period
--------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ----------------
American N/A N/A Physical 10,945 shares 0.00% shares
Depository Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
Receipt rights rights
(US79588J1025)
--------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ----------------
Securities N/A N/A Physical 95,908 shares 0.02% shares
Lent Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
--------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ----------------
CFD N/A N/A Cash 26,697 shares 0.00% shares
Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
--------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ----------------
SUBTOTAL B 133,550 shares 0.02% shares
Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
--------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ----------------
SAMPO PLC
Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
