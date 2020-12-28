Sampo Oyj Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 December 2020 at 3:20 pm Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 24 December 2020 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock. Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification: % of shares and % of shares and Total of both in voting rights (total voting rights through % (A+B) of A) financial instruments (total of B) ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------- Resulting situation 4.99% shares 0.02% shares 5.01% shares on the date on which Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Below 5% voting threshold was crossed rights rights rights or reached ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------- Positions of previous Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% shares notification (if Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Below 5% voting applicable) rights rights rights ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------- Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: A: Shares and voting rights: Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights ISIN code rights -------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------ Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------ FI0009003305 27,684,721 shares 4.99% shares Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights -------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------ SUBTOTAL A 27,684,721 shares 4.99% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights -------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------ B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and financial date Conversion cash settlement and voting rights voting rights instrument Period --------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ---------------- American N/A N/A Physical 10,945 shares 0.00% shares Depository Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Receipt rights rights (US79588J1025) --------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ---------------- Securities N/A N/A Physical 95,908 shares 0.02% shares Lent Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights --------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ---------------- CFD N/A N/A Cash 26,697 shares 0.00% shares Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights --------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ---------------- SUBTOTAL B 133,550 shares 0.02% shares Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights --------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ ---------------- SAMPO PLC Mirko Hurmerinta IR & Communications Specialist tel. +358 10 516 0032 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London stock exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RSQQJAhP8WeNZ2yBpREk5mJI0iZ5IwAUld7WvNOKctS_oxEahSmrHiIsJEMoyeNmH4fD6NgjRW2QcUw_I3N3rw== www.sampo.com

