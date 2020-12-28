Log in
SAMPO OYJ    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sampo Oyj Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

12/28/2020 | 08:36am EST
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 
28 December 2020 at 3:20 pm 
 
   Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act 
(BlackRock, Inc.) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under 
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which 
the total number Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, 
indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax 
ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 24 December 2020 above five 
(5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock. 
 
   Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its 
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the 
total number of votes is 560,151,850. 
 
   Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the 
notification: 
 
 
 
 
                        % of shares and        % of shares and         Total of both in 
                         voting rights (total   voting rights through   % (A+B) 
                         of A)                  financial instruments 
                                                (total of B) 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ---------------- 
Resulting situation     4.99% shares           0.02% shares            5.01% shares 
 on the date on which    Below 5% voting        Below 5% voting         Below 5% voting 
 threshold was crossed   rights                 rights                  rights 
 or reached 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ---------------- 
Positions of previous   Below 5% shares        Below 5% shares         Below 5% shares 
 notification (if        Below 5% voting        Below 5% voting         Below 5% voting 
 applicable)             rights                 rights                  rights 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ---------------- 
 
 
   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
threshold was crossed: 
 
   A: Shares and voting rights: 
 
 
 
 
Class/type of shares  Number of shares and voting     % of shares and voting rights 
 ISIN code             rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
                      Direct      Indirect            Direct      Indirect 
                       (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)   (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  ------------------ 
FI0009003305                      27,684,721 shares               4.99% shares 
                                   Below 5% voting                 Below 5% voting 
                                   rights                          rights 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  ------------------ 
SUBTOTAL A            27,684,721 shares               4.99% shares 
                       Below 5% voting rights          Below 5% voting rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
 
 
   B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: 
 
 
 
 
Type of          Expiration  Exercise/    Physical or       Number of shares    % of shares and 
 financial        date        Conversion   cash settlement   and voting rights   voting rights 
 instrument                   Period 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  ---------------- 
American         N/A         N/A          Physical          10,945 shares       0.00% shares 
 Depository                                                  Below 5% voting     Below 5% voting 
 Receipt                                                     rights              rights 
 (US79588J1025) 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  ---------------- 
Securities       N/A         N/A          Physical          95,908 shares       0.02% shares 
 Lent                                                        Below 5% voting     Below 5% voting 
                                                             rights              rights 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  ---------------- 
CFD              N/A         N/A          Cash              26,697 shares       0.00% shares 
                                                             Below 5% voting     Below 5% voting 
                                                             rights              rights 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  ---------------- 
                                          SUBTOTAL B        133,550 shares      0.02% shares 
                                                             Below 5% voting     Below 5% voting 
                                                             rights              rights 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  ---------------- 
 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London stock exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RSQQJAhP8WeNZ2yBpREk5mJI0iZ5IwAUld7WvNOKctS_oxEahSmrHiIsJEMoyeNmH4fD6NgjRW2QcUw_I3N3rw== 
www.sampo.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 0835ET

