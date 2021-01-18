Log in
SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
Sampo Oyj Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

01/18/2021 | 09:35am EST
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 
18 January 2021 at 4:20 pm 
 
   Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act 
(BlackRock, Inc.) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under 
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which 
the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, 
indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax 
ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 15 January 2021 above five (5) 
per cent of Sampo plc's total stock. 
 
   Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its 
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the 
total number of votes is 560,151,850. 
 
   Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the 
notification: 
 
 
 
 
                        % of shares and        % of shares and         Total of both in 
                         voting rights (total   voting rights through   % (A+B) 
                         of A)                  financial instruments 
                                                (total of B) 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ---------------- 
Resulting situation     4.99% shares           0.02% shares            5.01% shares 
 on the date on which    Below 5% voting        Below 5% voting         Below 5% voting 
 threshold was crossed   rights                 rights                  rights 
 or reached 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ---------------- 
Positions of previous   Below 5% shares        Below 5% shares         Below 5% shares 
 notification (if        Below 5% voting        Below 5% voting         Below 5% voting 
 applicable)             rights                 rights                  rights 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ---------------- 
 
 
   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
threshold was crossed: 
 
   A: Shares and voting rights: 
 
 
 
 
Class/type of shares  Number of shares and voting     % of shares and voting rights 
 ISIN code             rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
                      Direct      Indirect            Direct      Indirect 
                       (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)   (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  ------------------ 
FI0009003305                      27,690,836 shares               4.99% shares 
                                   Below 5% voting                 Below 5% voting 
                                   rights                          rights 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  ------------------ 
SUBTOTAL A            27,690,836 shares               4.99% shares 
                       Below 5% voting rights          Below 5% voting rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
 
 
   B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: 
 
 
 
 
Type of          Expiration  Exercise/    Physical or       Number of shares    % of shares and 
 financial        date        Conversion   cash settlement   and voting rights   voting rights 
 instrument                   Period 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  ---------------- 
American         N/A         N/A          Physical          11,273 shares       0.00% shares 
 Depository                                                  Below 5% voting     Below 5% voting 
 Receipt                                                     rights              rights 
 (US79588J1025) 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  ---------------- 
Securities       N/A         N/A          Physical          46,213 shares       0.01% shares 
 Lent                                                        Below 5% voting     Below 5% voting 
                                                             rights              rights 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  ---------------- 
CFD              N/A         N/A          Cash              75,364 shares       0.01% shares 
                                                             Below 5% voting     Below 5% voting 
                                                             rights              rights 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  ---------------- 
                                          SUBTOTAL B        132,850 shares      0.02% shares 
                                                             Below 5% voting     Below 5% voting 
                                                             rights              rights 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  ---------------- 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London stock exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=E-AXJPmdwsbASi09G_idZR7jzQgS99i9j4W_so0a-3ZK6_7IwqoxGVD8U8YycMXc1I2CXyBA0O8Dsspt_Q-VgA== 
www.sampo.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-21 0935ET

