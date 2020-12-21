Log in
SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
Sampo Oyj : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

12/21/2020 | 02:45am EST
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 17 December 2020 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.03% shares

4.99% voting rights 		0.07% shares

0.07% voting rights 		5.11% shares

5.07% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.08% shares

5.04% voting rights 		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights 		5.14% shares

5.10% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 27,944,412 shares

27,944,412 voting rights 		5.03% shares

4.99% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 27,944,412 shares

27,944,412 voting rights 		5.03% shares

4.99% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 414,971 shares

414,971 voting rights 		0.07% shares

0.07% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 24,627 shares

24,627 voting rights 		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
SUBTOTAL B 439,598 shares

439,598 voting rights 		0.08% shares

0.08% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Disclaimer

Sampo Oyj published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:44:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
