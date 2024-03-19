|
Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2023
SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 19 March 2024 at 9:30 am
Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2023
Sampo has published its annual reporting documents for 2023 at www.sampo.com/year2023.
The following reviews and reports are now available:
-
Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements
-
Group CEO's Review by Torbjörn Magnusson
-
Risk Management Report
-
Corporate Governance Statement
-
Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies
-
Annual Reports and Sustainability Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C and Topdanmark
The Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements and the notes to the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.
The firm of authorised public accountants Deloitte Ltd has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Sampo's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.
Sampo Group's Sustainability Report will be published by the end of March 2024 and the Solvency and Financial Condition Report in May 2024.
The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are attached to this release.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com
Attachments
- 743700UF3RL386WIDA22-2023-12-31-en
-
Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements 2023
-
Sampo's Corporate Governance Statement 2023
-
Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies 2023