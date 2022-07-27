Sampo Oyj : Group's results for January–June 2022 will be published on 3 August 2022

Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2022 on 3 August between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The Report and Investor presentation will be available at www.sampo.com/result .

Conference call

3 August at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

Tel. +44 333 300 0804, +1 631 913 1422, +46 8 5664 2651 or +358 9 8171 0310

Conference passcode: 90572124#

Group CEO and President Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO of If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the call. The English-language conference call is for investors, analysts and media.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result . A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

