  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Sampo Oyj
  News
  Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:05 2022-07-27 am EDT
41.78 EUR   +0.54%
02:42aSAMPO OYJ : Group's results for January–June 2022 will be published on 3 August 2022
PU
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 26/07/2022
GL
01:30aSampo plc's share buybacks 26/07/2022
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Sampo Oyj : Group's results for January–June 2022 will be published on 3 August 2022

07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2022 on 3 August between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The Report and Investor presentation will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Conference call

3 August at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)
Tel. +44 333 300 0804, +1 631 913 1422, +46 8 5664 2651 or +358 9 8171 0310
Conference passcode: 90572124#

Group CEO and President Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO of If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the call. The English-language conference call is for investors, analysts and media.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


Further information:

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com


Disclaimer

Sampo Oyj published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
