Sampo Oyj : Group's results for January–September 2022 will be published on 2 November 2022

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Report for January-September 2022 on 2 November between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The Report and Investor presentation will be available at www.sampo.com/result .

Conference call

2 November at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

Tel. +44 (0) 33 0551 0200, +46 (0) 8 5052 0424, +1 212 999 6659, (09) 2319 5437

Conference passcode: Sampo Q3

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the call. The English-language conference call is for investors, analysts and media.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result . A recorded version will later be available at the same address.



SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



Further information:

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031



