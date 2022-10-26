Advanced search
Sampo Oyj : Group's results for January–September 2022 will be published on 2 November 2022

10/26/2022 | 06:28am EDT
Sampo Group will publish the Interim Report for January-September 2022 on 2 November between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The Report and Investor presentation will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Conference call

2 November at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)
Tel. +44 (0) 33 0551 0200, +46 (0) 8 5052 0424, +1 212 999 6659, (09) 2319 5437
Conference passcode: Sampo Q3

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the call. The English-language conference call is for investors, analysts and media.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


Further information:

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com


Disclaimer

Sampo Oyj published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 10:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
