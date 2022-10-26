Sampo Oyj : Group's results for January–September 2022 will be published on 2 November 2022

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Report for January-September 2022 on 2 November between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The Report and Investor presentation will be available at www.sampo.com/result.
Conference call
2 November at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)
Tel. +44 (0) 33 0551 0200, +46 (0) 8 5052 0424, +1 212 999 6659, (09) 2319 5437
Conference passcode: Sampo Q3
Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the call. The English-language conference call is for investors, analysts and media.
The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
