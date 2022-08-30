Sampo Oyj : Investor Update on 8 September 2022

Sampo plc will organise an Investor Update in London on Thursday 8 September 2022 at 13:00-15:30 (UK time).
Programme:
13:00 Opening remarks
Sami Taipalus, Head of Investor Relations
Group strategy and capital allocation
Torbjörn Magnusson, CEO, Sampo Group
P&C strategy & digitalisation
Ricard Wennerklint, Chief of Strategy, Sampo Group
13.45 Q&A
Coffee Break
14:30 Nordic P&C operational agenda
Morten Thorsrud, CEO, If P&C Insurance
Ingrid Janbu Holthe, Head of BA Private, If P&C Insurance
15:10 Q&A
15:30 Closing remarks
Torbjörn Magnusson, CEO, Sampo Group
The event can be followed live at www.sampo.com/investorupdate. The viewers can send in questions during the event. All questions sent online will be processed anonymously.
