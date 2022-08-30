Sampo Oyj : Investor Update on 8 September 2022

Sampo plc will organise an Investor Update in London on Thursday 8 September 2022 at 13:00-15:30 (UK time).

Programme:

13:00 Opening remarks

Sami Taipalus, Head of Investor Relations

Group strategy and capital allocation

Torbjörn Magnusson, CEO, Sampo Group

P&C strategy & digitalisation

Ricard Wennerklint, Chief of Strategy, Sampo Group

13.45 Q&A



Coffee Break

14:30 Nordic P&C operational agenda

Morten Thorsrud, CEO, If P&C Insurance

Ingrid Janbu Holthe, Head of BA Private, If P&C Insurance

15:10 Q&A

15:30 Closing remarks

Torbjörn Magnusson, CEO, Sampo Group



The event can be followed live at www.sampo.com/investorupdate . The viewers can send in questions during the event. All questions sent online will be processed anonymously.



