Sampo Oyj : Investor Update on 8 September 2022

08/30/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Sampo plc will organise an Investor Update in London on Thursday 8 September 2022 at 13:00-15:30 (UK time).

Programme:

13:00 Opening remarks
Sami Taipalus, Head of Investor Relations

Group strategy and capital allocation
Torbjörn Magnusson, CEO, Sampo Group

P&C strategy & digitalisation
Ricard Wennerklint, Chief of Strategy, Sampo Group

13.45 Q&A

Coffee Break

14:30 Nordic P&C operational agenda
Morten Thorsrud, CEO, If P&C Insurance
Ingrid Janbu Holthe, Head of BA Private, If P&C Insurance

15:10 Q&A

15:30 Closing remarks
Torbjörn Magnusson, CEO, Sampo Group


The event can be followed live at www.sampo.com/investorupdate. The viewers can send in questions during the event. All questions sent online will be processed anonymously.


For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Investor Relations
ir@sampo.fi

Media:

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
maria.silander@sampo.fi

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com


Disclaimer

Sampo Oyj published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 09:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
