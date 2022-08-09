Log in
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
2022-08-09
44.72 EUR   +1.02%
05:26aSAMPO OYJ : Investor Update will be held on 8 September 2022
PU
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 08/08/2022
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 08/08/2022
GL
Sampo Oyj : Investor Update will be held on 8 September 2022

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Sampo plc will organise an Investor Update in London on Thursday 8 September 2022 at 13:00-15:30 (UK time). The event will be a deep dive into key operational initiatives that underpin Sampo Group's financial targets, with presentations from management and Q&A. The event will be webcast.

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson and Ricard Wennerklint, Chief of Strategy, Sampo Group, as well as Morten Thorsrud, CEO, If P&C Insurance, will give presentations in the event. The programme and details for the webcast participants will be later available at www.sampo.com.


For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Investor Relations,
Sampo plc
ir@sampo.fi

Media:

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
maria.silander@sampo.fi

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com


Disclaimer

Sampo Oyj published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
