Sampo Oyj : Investor Update will be held on 8 September 2022

Sampo plc will organise an Investor Update in London on Thursday 8 September 2022 at 13:00-15:30 (UK time). The event will be a deep dive into key operational initiatives that underpin Sampo Group's financial targets, with presentations from management and Q&A. The event will be webcast.
Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson and Ricard Wennerklint, Chief of Strategy, Sampo Group, as well as Morten Thorsrud, CEO, If P&C Insurance, will give presentations in the event. The programme and details for the webcast participants will be later available at www.sampo.com.
