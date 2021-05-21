Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sampo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

05/21/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       21 May 2021 at 
8:55 am 
 
   Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act 
(BlackRock, Inc.) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under 
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which 
the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights 
attached to them owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA 
tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 19 May 2021 below five (5) 
per cent of Sampo plc's total shares and voting rights. 
 
   In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the voting rights 
attached to Sampo A shares owned directly, indirectly or through 
financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreasing below 
five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. 
 
   Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its 
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the 
total number of votes is 560,151,850. 
 
   Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the 
notification: 
 
 
 
 
                        % of shares and        % of shares and         Total of both in 
                         voting rights (total   voting rights through   % (A+B) 
                         of A)                  financial instruments 
                                                (total of B) 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
Resulting situation     4.98% shares           0.05% shares            5.03% shares 
 on the date on which    Below 5% voting        Below 5% voting         Below 5% voting 
 threshold was crossed   rights                 rights                  rights 
 or reached 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
Positions of previous   5.12% shares           0.05% shares            5.17% shares 
 notification (if        5.08% voting rights    0.05% voting rights     5.12% voting rights 
 applicable) 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
 
 
   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
threshold was crossed: 
 
   A: Shares and voting rights: 
 
 
 
 
Class/type of shares  Number of shares and voting     % of shares and voting rights 
 ISIN code             rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
                      Direct      Indirect            Direct      Indirect 
                       (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)   (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  ------------------ 
FI0009003305                      27,642,886 shares               4.98% shares 
                                   Below 5% voting                 Below 5% voting 
                                   rights                          rights 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  ------------------ 
SUBTOTAL A            27,642,886 shares               4.98% shares 
                       Below 5% voting rights          Below 5% voting rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
 
 
   B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: 
 
 
 
 
Type of financial        Expiration  Exercise/    Physical or       Number of shares  % of shares 
 instrument               date        Conversion   cash settlement   and voting        and 
                                      Period                         rights            voting rights 
-----------------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ----------------  ---------------- 
American Depository      N/A         N/A          Physical          267,761 shares    0.05% shares 
 Receipt (US79588J1025)                                              Below 5% voting   Below 5% voting 
                                                                     rights            rights 
-----------------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ----------------  ---------------- 
CFD                      N/A         N/A          Cash              953 shares        0.00% shares 
                                                                     Below 5% voting   Below 5% voting 
                                                                     rights            rights 
-----------------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ----------------  ---------------- 
                                                  SUBTOTAL B        268,714 shares    0.05% shares 
                                                                     Below 5% voting   Below 5% voting 
                                                                     rights            rights 
-----------------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ----------------  ---------------- 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London stock exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=vh1gYOahrADv36KPibFxuZMxAmchpS7yNawScAG4FCeyXmtVnDDof5IR8103Du0nvcuD1pieY5O2cA1Fn1fvig== 
www.sampo.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-21-21 0210ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.76% 844.88 Delayed Quote.16.21%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.77% 13535.738906 Delayed Quote.3.19%
SAMPO CORPORATION -0.71% 28.1 End-of-day quote.7.87%
SAMPO OYJ -4.47% 39.29 Delayed Quote.13.65%
All news about SAMPO OYJ
02:10aSAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC  : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Ma..
DJ
02:01aSAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (B..
PU
05/20SAMPO OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/19SAMPO OYJ  : Decisions of Sampo plc's Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/19Sampo Oyj Decisions Of Sampo Plc's Annual General Meeting
DJ
05/14SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC  : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Ma..
DJ
05/14SAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (B..
AQ
05/11SAMPO OYJ  : Q&A session for shareholders on 19 May 2021
PU
05/10SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Mar..
DJ
05/10SAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (B..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 685 M 5 731 M 5 731 M
Net income 2021 1 554 M 1 901 M 1 901 M
Net Debt 2021 3 824 M 4 677 M 4 677 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 21 820 M 26 648 M 26 688 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 13 204
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 42,60 €
Last Close Price 39,29 €
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMPO OYJ13.65%26 648
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.33.47%43 482
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.80%40 617
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.11.85%39 480
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.17%35 658
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION36.92%19 272