Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 May 2021 at
8:55 am
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which
the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights
attached to them owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA
tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 19 May 2021 below five (5)
per cent of Sampo plc's total shares and voting rights.
In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the voting rights
attached to Sampo A shares owned directly, indirectly or through
financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreasing below
five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the
total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the
notification:
% of shares and % of shares and Total of both in
voting rights (total voting rights through % (A+B)
of A) financial instruments
(total of B)
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------
Resulting situation 4.98% shares 0.05% shares 5.03% shares
on the date on which Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
threshold was crossed rights rights rights
or reached
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------
Positions of previous 5.12% shares 0.05% shares 5.17% shares
notification (if 5.08% voting rights 0.05% voting rights 5.12% voting rights
applicable)
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights
ISIN code rights
-------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
-------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------
FI0009003305 27,642,886 shares 4.98% shares
Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
-------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------
SUBTOTAL A 27,642,886 shares 4.98% shares
Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights
-------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares
instrument date Conversion cash settlement and voting and
Period rights voting rights
----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ----------------
American Depository N/A N/A Physical 267,761 shares 0.05% shares
Receipt (US79588J1025) Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ----------------
CFD N/A N/A Cash 953 shares 0.00% shares
Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ----------------
SUBTOTAL B 268,714 shares 0.05% shares
Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ----------------
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
