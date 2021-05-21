Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 May 2021 at 8:55 am Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights attached to them owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 19 May 2021 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total shares and voting rights. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the voting rights attached to Sampo A shares owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreasing below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification: % of shares and % of shares and Total of both in voting rights (total voting rights through % (A+B) of A) financial instruments (total of B) ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- -------------------- Resulting situation 4.98% shares 0.05% shares 5.03% shares on the date on which Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Below 5% voting threshold was crossed rights rights rights or reached ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- -------------------- Positions of previous 5.12% shares 0.05% shares 5.17% shares notification (if 5.08% voting rights 0.05% voting rights 5.12% voting rights applicable) ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- -------------------- Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: A: Shares and voting rights: Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights ISIN code rights -------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------ Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------ FI0009003305 27,642,886 shares 4.98% shares Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights -------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------ SUBTOTAL A 27,642,886 shares 4.98% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights -------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------ B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares instrument date Conversion cash settlement and voting and Period rights voting rights ----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- American Depository N/A N/A Physical 267,761 shares 0.05% shares Receipt (US79588J1025) Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights ----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- CFD N/A N/A Cash 953 shares 0.00% shares Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights ----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- SUBTOTAL B 268,714 shares 0.05% shares Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights ----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- SAMPO PLC Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 10 516 0030 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London stock exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=vh1gYOahrADv36KPibFxuZMxAmchpS7yNawScAG4FCeyXmtVnDDof5IR8103Du0nvcuD1pieY5O2cA1Fn1fvig== www.sampo.com

