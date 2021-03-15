Log in
Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

03/15/2021 | 11:25am EDT
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       15 March 2021 at 
5:10 pm 
 
   Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act 
(BlackRock, Inc.) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under 
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which 
the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: 
FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 
32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 12 March 2021 below 5 per cent. 
 
   Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its 
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the 
total number of votes is 560,151,850. 
 
   Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the 
notification: 
 
 
 
 
                        % of shares and        % of shares and         Total of both in 
                         voting rights (total   voting rights through   % (A+B) 
                         of A)                  financial instruments 
                                                (total of B) 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
Resulting situation     5.04% shares           0.09% shares            5.13% shares 
 on the date on which    4.99% voting rights    0.08% voting rights     5.08% voting rights 
 threshold was crossed 
 or reached 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
Positions of previous   5.08% shares           0.11% shares            5.19% shares 
 notification (if        5.04% voting rights    0.11% voting rights     5.14% voting rights 
 applicable) 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
 
 
   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
threshold was crossed: 
 
   A: Shares and voting rights: 
 
 
 
 
Class/type of shares  Number of shares and voting     % of shares and voting rights 
 ISIN code             rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
                      Direct      Indirect            Direct      Indirect 
                       (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)   (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  -------------------- 
FI0009003305                      27,991,071 shares               5.04% shares 
                                   27,991,071 voting               4.99% voting rights 
                                   rights 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  -------------------- 
SUBTOTAL A            27,991,071 shares               5.04% shares 
                       27,991,071 voting rights        4.99% voting rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
 
 
   B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: 
 
 
 
 
Type of          Expiration  Exercise/    Physical or       Number of shares    % of shares and 
 financial        date        Conversion   cash settlement   and voting rights   voting rights 
 instrument                   Period 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  --------------- 
American         N/A         N/A          Physical          262,962 shares      0.05% shares 
 Depository                                                  262,962 voting      0.05% voting 
 Receipt                                                     rights              rights 
 (US79588J1025) 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  --------------- 
Securities       N/A         N/A          Physical          48,772 shares       0.01% shares 
 Lent                                                        48,772 voting       0.01% voting 
                                                             rights              rights 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  --------------- 
CFD              N/A         N/A          Cash              162,045 shares      0.03% shares 
                                                             162,045 voting      0.03% voting 
                                                             rights              rights 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  --------------- 
                                          SUBTOTAL B        473,779 shares      0.09% shares 
                                                             473,779 voting      0.08% voting 
                                                             rights              rights 
---------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ------------------  --------------- 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London stock exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gQqoamlYuf96gmHUYc4LFchtwqqx_eyKgwTEmj2lqtxAaQsrh1fdaybtiQ2o0nICNOsC7qPVaICR6TPfSsIkbA== 
www.sampo.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 1125ET

Financials
Sales 2020 4 485 M 5 347 M 5 347 M
Net income 2020 1 014 M 1 209 M 1 209 M
Net Debt 2020 2 758 M 3 288 M 3 288 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 4,44%
Capitalization 20 831 M 24 879 M 24 835 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,26x
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 13 227
Free-Float 89,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 40,93 €
Last Close Price 37,51 €
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMPO OYJ8.56%24 879
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC27.95%41 890
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.04%39 666
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.50%35 319
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.29%35 055
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.47%17 517
