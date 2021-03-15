Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 March 2021 at 5:10 pm Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 12 March 2021 below 5 per cent. Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification: % of shares and % of shares and Total of both in voting rights (total voting rights through % (A+B) of A) financial instruments (total of B) ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- -------------------- Resulting situation 5.04% shares 0.09% shares 5.13% shares on the date on which 4.99% voting rights 0.08% voting rights 5.08% voting rights threshold was crossed or reached ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- -------------------- Positions of previous 5.08% shares 0.11% shares 5.19% shares notification (if 5.04% voting rights 0.11% voting rights 5.14% voting rights applicable) ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- -------------------- Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: A: Shares and voting rights: Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights ISIN code rights -------------------- ------------------------------ -------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- -------------------- FI0009003305 27,991,071 shares 5.04% shares 27,991,071 voting 4.99% voting rights rights -------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- -------------------- SUBTOTAL A 27,991,071 shares 5.04% shares 27,991,071 voting rights 4.99% voting rights -------------------- ------------------------------ -------------------------------- B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and financial date Conversion cash settlement and voting rights voting rights instrument Period --------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ --------------- American N/A N/A Physical 262,962 shares 0.05% shares Depository 262,962 voting 0.05% voting Receipt rights rights (US79588J1025) --------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ --------------- Securities N/A N/A Physical 48,772 shares 0.01% shares Lent 48,772 voting 0.01% voting rights rights --------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ --------------- CFD N/A N/A Cash 162,045 shares 0.03% shares 162,045 voting 0.03% voting rights rights --------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ --------------- SUBTOTAL B 473,779 shares 0.09% shares 473,779 voting 0.08% voting rights rights --------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ------------------ --------------- SAMPO PLC Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 10 516 0030 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London stock exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gQqoamlYuf96gmHUYc4LFchtwqqx_eyKgwTEmj2lqtxAaQsrh1fdaybtiQ2o0nICNOsC7qPVaICR6TPfSsIkbA== www.sampo.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 1125ET