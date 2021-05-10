Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 May 2021 at 4:00 pm Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 7 May 2021 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock. Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification: % of shares and % of shares and Total of both in voting rights (total voting rights through % (A+B) of A) financial instruments (total of B) ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------- Resulting situation 4.97% shares 0.05% shares 5.01% shares on the date on which Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Below 5% voting threshold was crossed rights rights rights or reached ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------- Positions of previous Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% shares notification (if Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Below 5% voting applicable) rights rights rights ---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------- Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: A: Shares and voting rights: Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights ISIN code rights -------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------ Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------ FI0009003305 27,574,681 shares 4.97% shares Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights -------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------ SUBTOTAL A 27,574,681 shares 4.97% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights -------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------ B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares instrument date Conversion cash settlement and voting and Period rights voting rights ----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- American Depository N/A N/A Physical 273,418 shares 0.05% shares Receipt (US79588J1025) Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights ----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- CFD N/A N/A Cash 953 shares 0.00% shares Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights ----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- SUBTOTAL B 274,371 shares 0.05% shares Below 5% voting Below 5% voting rights rights ----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- SAMPO PLC Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 10 516 0030 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London stock exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=FtOhDOshaVqpNF57AHkQ0A_cpC566PyQLVQISLtITFpHLCNdS3vLMLvyyaKFgFmMZORrorgqMyEVyF--IKsmmA== www.sampo.com

