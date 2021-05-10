Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
10 May 2021 at 4:00 pm
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which
the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly,
indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax
ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 7 May 2021 above five (5) per
cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the
total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the
notification:
% of shares and % of shares and Total of both in
voting rights (total voting rights through % (A+B)
of A) financial instruments
(total of B)
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ----------------
Resulting situation 4.97% shares 0.05% shares 5.01% shares
on the date on which Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
threshold was crossed rights rights rights
or reached
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ----------------
Positions of previous Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% shares
notification (if Below 5% voting Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
applicable) rights rights rights
---------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ----------------
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights
ISIN code rights
-------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
-------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------
FI0009003305 27,574,681 shares 4.97% shares
Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
-------------------- ---------- ------------------ ---------- ------------------
SUBTOTAL A 27,574,681 shares 4.97% shares
Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights
-------------------- ------------------------------ ------------------------------
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares
instrument date Conversion cash settlement and voting and
Period rights voting rights
----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ----------------
American Depository N/A N/A Physical 273,418 shares 0.05% shares
Receipt (US79588J1025) Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ----------------
CFD N/A N/A Cash 953 shares 0.00% shares
Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ----------------
SUBTOTAL B 274,371 shares 0.05% shares
Below 5% voting Below 5% voting
rights rights
----------------------- ---------- ----------- ---------------- ---------------- ----------------
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
