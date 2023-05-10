Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Sampo Oyj
  News
  Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:33 2023-05-10 am EDT
46.15 EUR   +2.28%
03:08pSampo : Sampo reverts to resilience
Alphavalue
09:00aTranscript : Sampo Oyj, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05:16aSampo Group's Sustainability Report for 2022 has been published
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo : Sampo reverts to resilience

05/10/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SAMPO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 172 M 5 677 M 5 677 M
Net income 2023 1 298 M 1 425 M 1 425 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 4,59%
Capitalization 23 467 M 25 760 M 25 760 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 13 490
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 45,12 €
Average target price 49,57 €
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ-7.58%25 143
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.62%42 442
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.18%40 091
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-16.03%38 431
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.37%31 127
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.21.28%28 365
