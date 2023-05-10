|
Sampo : Sampo reverts to resilience
|Analyst Recommendations on SAMPO OYJ
|Sales 2023
5 172 M
5 677 M
5 677 M
|Net income 2023
1 298 M
1 425 M
1 425 M
|Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|17,6x
|Yield 2023
|4,59%
|Capitalization
23 467 M
25 760 M
25 760 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|4,54x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|4,37x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 490
|Free-Float
|95,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|45,12 €
|Average target price
|49,57 €
|Spread / Average Target
|9,87%