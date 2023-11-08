Stock SAMPO SAMPO OYJ
PDF Report : Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj

Equities

SAMPO

FI4000552500

Property & Casualty Insurance

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:03:42 2023-11-08 am EST 		Intraday chart for Sampo Oyj 5-day change 1st Jan Change
38.79 EUR +2.78% +3.18% -20.22%
04:24pm SAMPO : Without Mandatum, the focus is now on Hastings Alphavalue
11:53am Sampo Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Latest news about Sampo Oyj

Sampo Posts Lower Q3 Attributable Profit, Net Insurance Revenue Rises MT
Finnish insurer Sampo tops Q3 earnings forecasts RE
Investment Group Altor Takes 8% Stake in Mandatum MT
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) dropped from S&P International 700 CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Insurance (Industry Group) CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Financials CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) dropped from S&P Global 1200 CI
Sampo to See Mandatum Demerger Value in Coming Weeks, Berenberg Says MT
Nordic Shares Dropped Monday; Sampo Series A Fell Furthest Nordic Stocks DJ
Sampo Slips 8% as Spinoff Mandatum Begins Trading on Nasdaq Helsinki MT
US Futures, European Stocks Rise Ahead of European Manufacturing PMI DJ
Sampo Appoints Mandatum Chair Following Partial Demerger MT
Sampo Completes Partial Demerger of Mandatum MT
Spin off FA
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) added to S&P Global 1200 CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) added to S&P EUROPE 350 CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) added to S&P EUROPE 350 - Financials CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) added to S&P EUROPE 350 - Insurance (Industry Group) CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:MANTA) added to S&P International 700 CI
Sampo Oyj(HLSE:) added to FTSE All-World Index CI
Sampo Oyj Announces Changes in Executive Committee and Board of Directors CI
Sampo Files for Finland Listing of Mandatum Amid Planned Demerger MT

Chart Sampo Oyj

Chart Sampo Oyj
More charts

Company Profile

Sampo Oyj is one of the leading Finnish financial services groups. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (75.7%); - non-life insurance (24.3%). Income is distributed geographically as follows: Finland (26%), Denmark (30%), Sweden (16.2%), Norway (15.9%), the United Kingdom (9.9%) and Baltic States (2%).
Sector
Property & Casualty Insurance
Calendar
2023-11-07 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Sampo Oyj

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
37.74EUR
Average target price
43.77EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.98%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Property & Casualty Insurance

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ Stock Sampo Oyj
-20.24% 20 239 M $
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
+18.59% 44 965 M $
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. Stock American International Group, Inc.
-0.36% 44 299 M $
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES Stock The Travelers Companies
-10.01% 38 826 M $
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION Stock The Allstate Corporation
-4.72% 33 930 M $
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. Stock Arch Capital Group Ltd.
+34.57% 31 682 M $
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Intact Financial Corporation
+3.71% 25 437 M $
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
+53.02% 20 953 M $
MARKEL GROUP INC. Stock Markel Group Inc.
+0.65% 17 678 M $
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION Stock W.R. Berkley Corporation
-6.16% 17 613 M $
Other Property & Casualty Insurance
