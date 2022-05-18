Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sampo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/17 11:29:48 am EDT
46.34 EUR   +0.09%
02:16aSampo completes its share buyback programme
GL
02:15aSampo completes its share buyback programme
AQ
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 17/05/2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

05/18/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                  18 May 2022 at 9:15 am


Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 31 March 2022 and ended on 17 May 2022. During that period, Sampo repurchased 4,961,994 of its own shares at an average price per share of EUR 45.85. The amount corresponds to 0.9 per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by approximately EUR 228 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc’s capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Management intends to propose to the Board that a new share buyback programme is launched after the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022, subject to the AGM renewing the Board authorisation on share repurchases. The Board will make a decision on the proposal at the next regular meeting, which takes place on 9 June 2022.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


All news about SAMPO OYJ
02:16aSampo completes its share buyback programme
GL
02:15aSampo completes its share buyback programme
AQ
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 17/05/2022
GL
01:30aSampo plc's share buybacks 17/05/2022
AQ
05/17SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Becasse AS)
GL
05/17SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Becasse AS)
GL
05/17SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Becasse AS)
GL
05/17Sampo plc's share buybacks 16/05/2022
GL
05/17Sampo plc's share buybacks 16/05/2022
AQ
05/16Sampo plc's share buybacks 13/05/2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMPO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 959 M 5 223 M 5 223 M
Net income 2022 1 429 M 1 505 M 1 505 M
Net cash 2022 2 050 M 2 159 M 2 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 24 723 M 26 040 M 26 040 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 46,34 €
Average target price 48,10 €
Spread / Average Target 3,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ5.17%26 040
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.01%47 753
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.55%42 567
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.16%35 531
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.7.20%35 043
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.97%24 559