Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sampo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-09-13 am EDT
46.19 EUR   +1.43%
02:16aSAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 13/09/2022
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 13/09/2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

09/14/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        14 September 2022 at 9:15 am

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 12 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and votes.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.01% shares

5.00% voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights		5.07% shares

5.06% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)4.97% shares

4.97% voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights		5.03% shares

5.02% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 26,735,933 shares

26,735,933 voting rights		 5.01% shares

5.00% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A26,735,933 shares

26,735,933 voting rights		5.01% shares

5.00% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysical255,770 shares

255,770 voting rights		0.04% shares

0.04% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical4,194 shares

4,194 voting rights		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash40,779 shares

40,779 voting rights		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL B300,743 shares

302,743 voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


All news about SAMPO OYJ
02:16aSAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, ..
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 13/09/2022
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 13/09/2022
GL
09/13Sampo plc's share buybacks 12/09/2022
GL
09/12Sampo plc's share buybacks 09/09/2022
GL
09/12Sampo plc's share buybacks 09/09/2022
GL
09/09SAMPO OYJ : plc announces EUR 500 million debt repurchase
PU
09/09Sampo Oyj Announces Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offers
CI
09/09Sampo plc's share buybacks 08/09/2022
GL
09/09Sampo plc's share buybacks 08/09/2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMPO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 011 M 5 014 M 5 014 M
Net income 2022 1 505 M 1 506 M 1 506 M
Net cash 2022 2 038 M 2 039 M 2 039 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 24 229 M 24 244 M 24 244 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 13 697
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 46,19 €
Average target price 48,75 €
Spread / Average Target 5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ4.83%24 244
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.43%42 986
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.70%39 235
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.43%36 515
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.16%34 355
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION24.65%27 695