SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 September 2022 at 9:15 am

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 12 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and votes.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% shares



5.00% voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights 5.07% shares



5.06% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 4.97% shares



4.97% voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights 5.03% shares



5.02% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 26,735,933 shares



26,735,933 voting rights 5.01% shares



5.00% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 26,735,933 shares



26,735,933 voting rights 5.01% shares



5.00% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 255,770 shares



255,770 voting rights 0.04% shares



0.04% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 4,194 shares



4,194 voting rights 0.00% shares



0.00% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 40,779 shares



40,779 voting rights 0.00% shares



0.00% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 300,743 shares



302,743 voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030