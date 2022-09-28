SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 September 2022 at 4:20 pm
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 27 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total stock and votes.
Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.07% shares
5.06% voting rights
|
0.08% shares
0.08% voting rights
|5.16% shares
5.15% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.95% shares
4.94% voting rights
|0.08% shares
0.08% voting rights
|5.03% shares
5.02% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
|
|27,072,977 shares
27,072,977 voting rights
|
|5.07% shares
5.06% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
|27,072,977 shares
27,072,977 voting rights
|5.07% shares
5.06% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or
cash settlement
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|262,067 shares
262,067 voting rights
|0.04% shares
0.04% voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|50,875 shares
50,875 voting rights
|0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|132,108 shares
132,108 voting rights
|0.02% shares
0.02% voting rights
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B
|445,050 shares
445,050 voting rights
|0.08% shares
0.08% voting rights
