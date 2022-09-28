Advanced search
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

09/28/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        28 September 2022 at 4:20 pm

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 27 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total stock and votes.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.07% shares

5.06% voting rights 		 

0.08% shares

0.08% voting rights

 		5.16% shares

5.15% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)4.95% shares

4.94% voting rights		0.08% shares

0.08% voting rights		5.03% shares

5.02% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 27,072,977 shares

27,072,977 voting rights		 5.07% shares

5.06% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A27,072,977 shares

27,072,977 voting rights		5.07% shares

5.06% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysical262,067 shares

262,067 voting rights		0.04% shares

0.04% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical50,875 shares

50,875 voting rights		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash132,108 shares

132,108 voting rights		0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL B445,050 shares

445,050 voting rights		0.08% shares

0.08% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


