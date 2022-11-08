Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Sampo Oyj
  News
  Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
2022-11-08
47.00 EUR   +0.80%
07:31aSampo Plc : Managers' Transactions (Becasse AS)
GL
07:30aSampo Plc : Managers' Transactions (Becasse AS)
AQ
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 07/11/2022
GL
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Becasse AS)

11/08/2022 | 07:31am EST
SAMPO PLC                        MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS                    8 November 2022 at 2:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21019/7/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-04
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description: Closing of equity swap

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 300,000 Unit price: 45.8138 EUR
(2): Volume: 600,000 Unit price: 46 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 900,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.93793 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


