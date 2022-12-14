Advanced search
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:24 2022-12-14 am EST
48.61 EUR   -0.15%
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS)

12/14/2022 | 07:01am EST
SAMPO PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        14 December 2022 at 2:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Björn Wahlroos has donated his 100 per cent ownership in Becasse AS to his children. After the transaction, Wahlroos doesn’t have controlling interest in Becasse AS.
___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 22202/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-14
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,910,500 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,910,500 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com



Financials
Sales 2022 5 037 M 5 363 M 5 363 M
Net income 2022 1 525 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
Net cash 2022 2 039 M 2 171 M 2 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 25 101 M 26 723 M 26 723 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 13 643
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 48,68 €
Average target price 50,16 €
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ10.49%26 723
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.78%47 224
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES19.57%43 835
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.33.60%42 419
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION9.50%34 562
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.22%25 591