SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 14 December 2022 at 2:00 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos/Becasse AS)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Björn Wahlroos has donated his 100 per cent ownership in Becasse AS to his children. After the transaction, Wahlroos doesn’t have controlling interest in Becasse AS.
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 22202/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-14
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,910,500 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,910,500 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com