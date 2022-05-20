Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sampo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/20 02:03:06 am EDT
42.91 EUR   +1.77%
01:45aSampo plc cancels repurchased shares
AQ
05/19SAMPO OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/19SAMPO OYJ : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

05/20/2022 | 01:46am EDT
SAMPO PLC                STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        20 May 2022 at 8:45 am


Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

Sampo plc has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 4,961,994 own A shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme disclosed on 30 March 2022.

The cancellation reduces the number of issued Sampo A shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. After the cancellation, the total number of issued Sampo A shares is 532,061,351 and the total number of votes attached to these shares is 532,061,351. Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there were in total 537,023,345 issued Sampo A shares. After the cancellation, the total number of Sampo shares, including 1,200,000 B shares, amounts to 533,261,351 shares. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 538,061,351.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


