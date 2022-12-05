Advanced search
Sampo plc's share buybacks 05/12/2022

12/05/2022 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         05/12/2022 at 10:30 pm

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 05/12/2022

On 05/12/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 13,47548.69AQEU
 28,95348.70CEUX
 16,18048.68TQEX
 62,37348.69XHEL
TOTAL120,98148.69 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 17,053,455 Sampo A shares representing 3.20 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachment


