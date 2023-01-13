Advanced search
GL
AQ
01/12Sampo plc's share buybacks 11/01/2023
GL
Sampo plc's share buybacks 12/01/2023

01/13/2023 | 01:31am EST
SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         13/01/2023 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 12/01/2023

On 12/01/2023 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 10,54747.84AQEU
 33,18947.80CEUX
 9,63847.82TQEX
 71,62647.80XHEL
TOTAL125,00047.80 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, and cancellation of the own shares on 8 December 2022, the company owns in total 3,212,168 Sampo A shares representing 0.62 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachment


