Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sampo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/13 01:52:06 am EDT
46.68 EUR   +0.11%
04/12Sampo plc's share buybacks 11/04/2022
AQ
04/11Sampo plc's share buybacks 08/04/2022
GL
04/08Sampo plc's share buybacks 07/04/2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo plc's share buybacks 12/04/2022

04/13/2022 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         13/04/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 12/04/2022

On 12/04/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 10,79446.57AQEU
 23,56446.56CEUX
 9,09846.51TQEX
 73,54446.48XHEL
TOTAL117,00046.51 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 30 March 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 250 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 31 March 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 1,511,282 Sampo A shares representing 0.28 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SAMPO OYJ
04/12Sampo plc's share buybacks 11/04/2022
AQ
04/11Sampo plc's share buybacks 08/04/2022
GL
04/08Sampo plc's share buybacks 07/04/2022
AQ
04/07Sampo plc's share buybacks 06/04/2022
AQ
04/06Sampo plc's share buybacks 05/04/2022
AQ
04/05Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2021
GL
04/05Sampo plc's share buybacks 04/04/2022
GL
04/05SAMPO OYJ : Share buyback
CO
04/04Sampo plc's share buybacks 01/04/2022
AQ
04/01Sampo plc's share buybacks 31/03/2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMPO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 931 M 5 358 M 5 358 M
Net income 2022 1 460 M 1 586 M 1 586 M
Net Debt 2022 4 209 M 4 573 M 4 573 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 25 032 M 27 197 M 27 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,93x
EV / Sales 2023 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 13 340
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 46,63 €
Average target price 47,80 €
Spread / Average Target 2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ6.06%27 197
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.9.83%50 455
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.67%44 545
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION21.46%39 436
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.27%36 130
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.97%25 677