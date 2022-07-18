Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sampo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-07-15 am EDT
40.00 EUR   -0.17%
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 15/07/2022
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 15/07/2022
GL
07/15Sampo plc's share buybacks 14/07/2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo plc's share buybacks 15/07/2022

07/18/2022 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         18/07/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 15/07/2022

On 15/07/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 14,66540.13AQEU
 34,27240.12CEUX
 9,44340.16TQEX
 81,62040.13XHEL
TOTAL140,00040.13 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 3,675,666 Sampo A shares representing 0.69 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


All news about SAMPO OYJ
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 15/07/2022
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 15/07/2022
GL
07/15Sampo plc's share buybacks 14/07/2022
GL
07/15Sampo plc's share buybacks 14/07/2022
AQ
07/14Sampo plc's share buybacks 13/07/2022
GL
07/13Partners Group Buys 19 Last-mile Logistics Assets In Finland From Sampo Unit
MT
07/13Sampo plc's share buybacks 12/07/2022
GL
07/13Sampo plc's share buybacks 12/07/2022
AQ
07/12Sampo plc's share buybacks 11/07/2022
GL
07/12Sampo plc's share buybacks 11/07/2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMPO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 952 M 4 997 M 4 997 M
Net income 2022 1 424 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
Net Debt 2022 995 M 1 004 M 1 004 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 21 189 M 21 381 M 21 381 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 40,00 €
Average target price 47,17 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ-9.21%21 381
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-11.92%39 673
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.82%37 896
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.16%37 200
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.78%33 658
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.00%24 612