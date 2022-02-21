Log in
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki - 02/18 11:29:36 am
43.36 EUR   -0.60%
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 18/02/2022
GL
02/18Sampo plc's share buybacks 17/02/2022
AQ
02/17Sampo plc's share buybacks 16/02/2022
AQ
Sampo plc's share buybacks 18/02/2022

02/21/2022 | 01:31am EST
SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         21/02/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 18/02/2022

On 18/02/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 30,08943.63AQEU
 43,51543.66CEUX
 3,20543.62TQEX
 104,75143.66XHEL
TOTAL181,56043.66 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 13,302,928 Sampo A shares representing 2.40 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
