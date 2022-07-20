SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20/07/2022 at 08:30 am
Sampo plc’s share buybacks 19/07/2022
On 19/07/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:
Sampo plc’s share buybacks
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
Market (MIC Code)
11,131
40.66
AQEU
32,650
40.61
CEUX
9,352
40.57
TQEX
67,384
40.57
XHEL
TOTAL
120,517
40.59
*rounded to two decimals
On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.
After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 3,943,870 Sampo A shares representing 0.74 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Sampo plc,
Exane BNP Paribas
For further information, please contact:
Sami Taipalus Head of Investor Relations tel. +358 10 516 0030
