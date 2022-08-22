Log in
01:30aSampo plc's share buybacks 19/08/2022
AQ
08/19SAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GL
08/19Sampo plc's share buybacks 18/08/2022
GL
Sampo plc's share buybacks 19/08/2022

08/22/2022 | 01:31am EDT
SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         22/08/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 19/08/2022

On 19/08/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 14,19244.98AQEU
 34,68344.99CEUX
 8,90245.01TQEX
 72,22345.00XHEL
TOTAL130,00045.00 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 6,839,785 Sampo A shares representing 1.28 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


