    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:42 2023-04-21 am EDT
45.04 EUR   -0.27%
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 21/04/2023
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 21/04/2023
AQ
04/21AJ Bell hires former Hargreaves Lansdown director as chair
AN
Sampo plc's share buybacks 21/04/2023

04/24/2023 | 01:31am EDT
SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         24/04/2023 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 21/04/2023

On 21/04/2023 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 8,80045.07AQEU
 29,61045.09CEUX
 12,09945.07TQEX
 64,49145.10XHEL
TOTAL115,00045.09 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 29 March 2023, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 3 April 2023, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 1,488,973 Sampo A shares representing 0.29 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

BNP Paribas Exane

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 5 172 M 5 678 M 5 678 M
Net income 2023 1 297 M 1 424 M 1 424 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 4,66%
Capitalization 22 962 M 25 208 M 25 208 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 13 490
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ-7.74%25 208
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.26%41 460
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.48%38 968
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-18.49%37 821
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.62%30 469
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.14.18%26 547
