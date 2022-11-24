Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sampo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-11-23 am EST
48.34 EUR   +0.39%
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 23/11/2022
GL
01:30aSampo plc's share buybacks 23/11/2022
AQ
11/23Sampo plc's share buybacks 22/11/2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo plc's share buybacks 23/11/2022

11/24/2022 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         24/11/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 23/11/2022

On 23/11/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 13,01948.36AQEU
 29,52248.36CEUX
 14,31948.35TQEX
 78,30748.37XHEL
TOTAL135,16748.36 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 15,957,811 Sampo A shares representing 2.99 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachment


All news about SAMPO OYJ
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 23/11/2022
GL
01:30aSampo plc's share buybacks 23/11/2022
AQ
11/23Sampo plc's share buybacks 22/11/2022
GL
11/23Sampo plc's share buybacks 22/11/2022
AQ
11/22Finnish Insurer Sampo Begin Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm
MT
11/22Sampo plc's share buybacks 21/11/2022
GL
11/22Sampo plc's share buybacks 21/11/2022
AQ
11/21Sampo plc's share buybacks 18/11/2022
GL
11/21Sampo plc's share buybacks 18/11/2022
AQ
11/18Sampo plc's share buybacks 17/11/2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMPO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 037 M 5 222 M 5 222 M
Net income 2022 1 524 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
Net cash 2022 2 039 M 2 114 M 2 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 25 020 M 25 936 M 25 936 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 13 643
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 48,34 €
Average target price 49,44 €
Spread / Average Target 2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ9.28%25 936
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.7.07%45 233
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES19.63%43 853
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.33.17%40 361
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.79%35 504
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.38%25 225