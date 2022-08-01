Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sampo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-07-29 am EDT
42.14 EUR   +0.26%
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 29/07/2022
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 29/07/2022
GL
07/29Sampo plc's share buybacks 28/07/2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo plc's share buybacks 29/07/2022

08/01/2022 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         01/08/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 29/07/2022

On 29/07/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 13,02942.09AQEU
 30,03942.13CEUX
 8,80342.10TQEX
 70,28942.12XHEL
TOTAL122,16042.12 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 5,017,860 Sampo A shares representing 0.94 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


All news about SAMPO OYJ
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 29/07/2022
GL
01:31aSampo plc's share buybacks 29/07/2022
GL
07/29Sampo plc's share buybacks 28/07/2022
GL
07/29Sampo plc's share buybacks 28/07/2022
AQ
07/28Sampo plc's share buybacks 27/07/2022
GL
07/27SAMPO OYJ : Group's results for January–June 2022 will be published on 3 August 2022
PU
07/27Sampo plc's share buybacks 26/07/2022
GL
07/27Sampo plc's share buybacks 26/07/2022
AQ
07/26Sampo plc's share buybacks 25/07/2022
GL
07/25Sampo plc's share buybacks 22/07/2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMPO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 952 M 5 051 M 5 051 M
Net income 2022 1 424 M 1 452 M 1 452 M
Net Debt 2022 995 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 22 265 M 22 710 M 22 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 42,14 €
Average target price 47,17 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Knut Arne Alsaker Group Chief Financial Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos President & Group Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Group Chief Investment Officer
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMPO OYJ-4.36%22 710